ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Video Shows Police Fatally Shoot Grandmother With Dementia In New Mexico Home

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYtGr_0fcunxqI00

Police in New Mexico have released disturbing body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a 75-year-old woman with dementia in her home last month.

Warning to readers: The video, below, is graphic and disturbing.

The woman, Amelia Baca, had become agitated at family members in the Las Cruces home when her daughter called the police for help on April 16. According to family members, Baca was having a mental health crisis.

In body camera video released Tuesday by the city of Las Cruces in response to a public records request, an officer can be seen pointing a gun at Baca through the doorway of the home moments after arriving on the scene.

Baca, who family members said did not speak English, is holding two kitchen knives and shouting in Spanish.

The officer repeatedly shouts at her in English to “drop the knife,” “drop the fucking knife,” “do it now.” After 38 seconds, he tells her to “put the fucking knife down” and fires two shots at her.

She died at the scene.

The video is below. It is graphic.

The body camera footage begins with the officer arriving at the house. As he approaches the front door, he asks two women — Baca’s daughter and granddaughter — to step outside.

The granddaughter, Albitar Inoh, tells the officer, “please be very careful with her,” as she passes him.

Baca then appears in the doorway holding knives in each hand. He points his pistol at Baca and begins shouting for her to drop the knife.

Last month, police released a narrated video containing redacted portions of the 911 call and a very small portion of the body camera video of the officer arriving on the scene.

In the 911 call, Baca’s daughter tells the dispatcher: “I really need an officer or an ambulance or someone because my mother is getting really aggressive.”

“I’m hiding in a room because she’s threatening to kill me,” she said. She told the dispatcher her mother had dementia.

The Las Cruces police officer’s identity has not been made public. He has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

Baca’s family announced Thursday they plan to file civil lawsuits against the city and police department. They have also demanded that the district attorney charge the officer with murder.

“Let me be blunt. Amelia Baca was executed by the Las Cruces Police Department,” the family’s attorney, Sam Bregman, told reporters, according to the Las Cruces Sun News . “As a result of this senseless tragedy, the Baca family is respectfully demanding that the district attorney charge this officer with murder.”

“You can’t walk up to someone’s front door when they’re having a mental health crisis ... and shoot them after yelling at them for 38 seconds,” Bregman said.

Shortly after the news conference, the city said in a statement that it couldn’t comment, the Sun News reported.

“First, we do not take critical incidents such as this lightly, especially when there is a loss of life,” the statement said. “We, again, extend our sympathies to the family and friends of Amelia Baca. Any loss of life, no matter the circumstances, is tragic.”

A task force of local law enforcement departments are investigating and will send findings to District Attorney Gerald Byers.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 784

Kyon
3d ago

Stop calling the police on your love ones that's going through a temporary mental crisis...put them in a room alone and lock the door till they calm down.

Reply(84)
311
The watcher
3d ago

Police do not know how to deal with mental patients. The family should’ve told the officer that the lady didn’t know English. If she has dementia, the cop could’ve used a taser. I work around law enforcement n the mentality is to shoot someone without knowing all the facts

Reply(65)
152
Mouse65
3d ago

That poor woman should've been in a home. She shouldn't have had access to knives, or anything else sharp. My heart breaks for her family.

Reply(93)
104
Related
The Independent

Woman recorded cell phone video of the moment she was accidentally shot and killed

A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Grandmother charged in grandson’s deadly overdose released from jail

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad grandmother charged in her 12-year-old grandson’s deadly overdose is out of jail for now. Kellie Smith and her daughter Alexis are both facing charges after Alexis’s son Brent Sullivan died in September from a fentanyl overdose. According to court documents, Kellie Smith was released from jail pending trial after posting bond. […]
CARLSBAD, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Deputy’s Daughter Identified As Shooting Victim At Frederick Home

(CBS4) – The 3-year-old victim of a weekend shooting in Frederick has been identified by Weld County authorities as the daughter of an Adams County Sheriff’s sergeant. The coroner says Avery Elaine Eskam was the young girl who died on Sunday morning after being rushed to the hospital with injuries. The shooting happened at a home at 6823 2nd Street in Frederick. (credit: CBS) The cause of death remains under investigation. The Frederick Police Department along with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, is permanently excluded from school after he was caught with black and yellow toy gun in McDonald's before class - as his mother slams 'over the top' punishment

A mother of a 12-year-old boy who was excluded after taking a toy gun into McDonalds before school has slammed her son's school as being 'over the top' and like an 'army camp' with their choice of punishment. Self-employed cleaner Pauline Pollard, 53, from Birmingham, says her son Mitchell, 12,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Lawsuits
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Video shows mass brawl at Arizona high school after father confronts son’s alleged bullies

A shocking video revealed the moment a mass brawl ensued in a high school compound in Arizona.More than 30 students were involved in the brawl which broke out between them and a parent of two boys who had come to pick them up from school. The dramatic footage from Tuesday shows Willie Smith, 40, and the students in a massive fight, punching and kicking each other.Mr Smith showed up at the Tuscon High School to pick up his two sons who were being sent home after a “disturbance” with another group of students.Police said that the father was told to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

55K+
Followers
3K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy