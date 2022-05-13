Arrest of IMPD officers results in brief lockdown of New Palestine schools
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department aided New Palestine Police in an investigation involving the arrest of an IMPD officer. New...shelbycountypost.com
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department aided New Palestine Police in an investigation involving the arrest of an IMPD officer. New...shelbycountypost.com
I would like to personally thank IMPD, ISD, and qnd any other organizations that added in in apprehending the Sherriff who is NOT ABOVE THE LAW, When it comes to tha safety of our children
Comments / 1