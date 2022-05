The pain at the pump just won’t stop. The Triple-A stations survey finds the national average price for regular is now four-dollars and 52-cents a gallon. Drivers in California are paying more than six-dollars a gallon as the statewide average is up to six-oh-2. Gas is above four-dollars a gallon in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO