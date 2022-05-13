ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, MN

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

By Luke Lonien
 4 days ago
Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports...

CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN
KFIL Radio

One Person Killed in Twin Cities Area Rollover Crash

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities area man was killed in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 36 in Roseville and exited on Dale Street at a high rate of speed around 2:45 a.m. The vehicle...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

Originally published on May 15. Updated with info from Osseo police, victim’s ID. BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city. The officer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KFIL Radio

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in nearby Osseo and was last seen headed toward Brooklyn Park. Moments later, the Brooklyn Park Lease Department was notified that the suspect vehicle had smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of two four-lane roadways near the border of the two cities.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

2 tow truck drivers injured in hit-and-run on I-35 in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning. According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of northbound I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.
FARIBAULT, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Morrison County Crash

FLENSBURG -- A Sauk Centre woman was killed in a crash in Morrison County on Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27. Twenty-five-year-old Stephanie Hagfors was driving east at Dove Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi. Her vehicle then left the road and rolled multiple times.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Driver sentenced for hitting bicyclist in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A former Iowa man who drunkenly crashed into a Mower County bicyclist has been sentenced. Robinson Victor Epina, 31 of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and formerly of Storm Lake, IA, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree DWI. Austin police say Robinson was driving on July 5, 2019, when he hit a female bicyclist in the intersection of 8th Place NW and 1st Drive NW.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman from Sauk Centre dies in crash

(Morrison County, MN)--A woman from Sauk Centre has reportedly been killed in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Friday morning on Highway 27. According to the report, Stephanie Hagfors, 25, of Sauk Centre, was driving east when her vehicle crossed the center...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Critically Injured In Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they’re investigating another shooting on the heels of an already violent weekend. It was reported just after 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and North Dupont Avenue. (credit: CBS) Few other details were immediately available. No one is currently in custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FireRescue1

Minn. volunteer firefighter dies on storm watch duty

BLOMKEST, Minn. — A volunteer firefighter was killed Thursday evening near Blomkest when high winds knocked a grain bin over onto his car, killing him. Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, was on storm watch duty on his property at the time, CBS Minnesota reported. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office announced...
BLOMKEST, MN
Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato home extensively damaged in fire

A North Mankato home was damaged by fire Monday morning, but no one was injured. Firefighters responded to the blaze at 1575 Sherwood Dr shortly before noon. Crews arrived at the single-family home to find the deck area and garage wall in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the home...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Lakeville police seek assistance in bicycle hit-and-run accident

(FOX 9) - The Lakeville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating the person responsible for leaving a bicyclist unconscious – the result of a hit-and-run accident. According to police on May 15 at approximately 7:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to 11000 block of 172nd Street...
LAKEVILLE, MN
KFIL Radio

Three People Injured in Albert Lea Stabbing

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured, two of which are in critical condition, after a stabbing at an apartment complex in Albert Lea Monday morning. The Albert Lea Police Department said that first responders arrived at 221 Main Street East around 8:45 a.m. and residents of the apartment complex were directing them to two adult-male stabbing victims. The two were transported to the Albert Lea Medical Center.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KFIL Radio

2 Two Men Gunned Down at North Minneapolis Intersection

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a double murder. A news release says officers responded to a report of gunfire near a busy intersection in North Minneapolis around 3:45 PM and found two men had been shot. One of the men was already deceased and the other man died at the scene while emergency responders were attempting lifesaving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

3 female juveniles arrested for breaking into Rochester smoke shop

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three female juveniles were arrested early Monday for allegedly burglarizing Silver Lake Smoke Shop. Authorities were called at 1:28 a.m. to 1621 N. Broadway Ave. and found a rock was used to break into the business. Officers were able to locate a vehicle and a traffic...
ROCHESTER, MN
740thefan.com

Body found in area crews were searching for missing woman

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KFGO) – Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato. The cause of death has not been released. Chuol was last seen on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Accidental Discharge’ Of Gun Leaves 1 Hurt In Edina

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Edina are investigating after an accidental shooting Saturday evening left one person injured. Authorities in the suburb south of Minneapolis say officers were initially called on a report of a drive-by shooting around 5:20 p.m. on the 6200 block of France Avenue South. At the scene, officers determined the shooting was not a drive-by but an “accidental discharge of a weapon.” Police say the victim was brought to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not specified. The incident remains under investigation.
EDINA, MN
