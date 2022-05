A new set of draft district maps have thrown New York politics for a loop, radically reshaping longstanding congressional districts, hurting Democrats’ hopes in the House and pitting incumbents against each other. As of this writing, it seems like half the state is *maybe* running for Congress in one district or another and it can be tough to keep track, but lets take a look at a few key takeaways:

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO