Flood Advisory issued for Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Franklin and central Crawford Counties through 1130 AM CDT At 1046 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles southeast of Lee Creek to 4 miles south of Dyer. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Ozark... Mountainburg Mulberry... Dyer Chester... Lake Fort Smith Fern... Jethro Bidville... Watalula Piney... Toney Locke... Lonelm Cravens This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 15 and 35. Interstate 49 between mile markers 25 and 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO