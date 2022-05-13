Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

(Lake Lillian MN-) Hawkinson North Dakota man is in the Kandiyohi County Jail after a high speed pursuit that ended in southeast Kandiyohi County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department says the chase began in Big Stone County and later terminated for safety reasons. The black Cadillac was then spotted near Clara City, and again, for safety reasons, a pursuit was discontinued. Finally the vehicle was spotted on Highway 7 near Lake Lillian, and after a pursuit, it was found in a field approach near Highway 7 and 90th Street Southeast. The 36-year-old driver was arrested and is in the jail awaiting charges.

LAKE LILLIAN, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO