Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in nearby Osseo and was last seen headed toward Brooklyn Park. Moments later, the Brooklyn Park Lease Department was notified that the suspect vehicle had smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of two four-lane roadways near the border of the two cities.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO