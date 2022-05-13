ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Bites - Series In Development At Peacock

Cover picture for the articleA reframing of the Gen-X hit film Reality Bites is in the works as a series at Peacock from...

Black Mirror - Renewed for a 6th Season

Black Mirror is returning to Netflix for a sixth season, Deadline has confirmed. Charlie Brooker’s dystopian show has been one of the streamer’s landmarks since being picked up from Channel 4 after series two, setting the bar for high quality and innovative thinking. The sixth season will likely...
Echo - First Look Promotional Photo, Synopsis + Cast Info

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX’s Reservation Dogs, American Gods) and Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX’s Reservation Dogs).
FOX 2022/2023 Program Slate - Press Release

FOX ENTERTAINMENT BOLSTERS 2022-23 PROGRAM SLATE ACROSS. FOX ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDS CONTENT STRATEGY WITH INCREASED. PROGRAM OWNERSHIP, SPANNING SCRIPTED, REALITY AND ANIMATION;. ORIGINAL CONTENT FROM IN-HOUSE BUSINESS UNITS FOX ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS,. STUDIO RAMSAY GLOBAL, FOX ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND BENTO BOX TO DRIVE GROWTH AND FUEL THEMATIC SCHEDULING. NEW SEASON ROSTER TO...
iCarly - Episode 2.08 - i’M A USA Bae - Press Release

EPISODE: i’M A USA Bae - GUEST STARRING Josh Peck. Carly gets the collab of a lifetime when a USA Bae Doll is to be made in her image. But when the popular “Influencer” doll is nothing like her, Carly must decide what message she wants to send to her fans. Spencer enlists a pet monkey to help Freddie fix his relationship troubles.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Stassi Schroeder Chronicles 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing, Reveals Spin-Off 'Valley Rules' Was In The Works

Two years later and Stassi Schroeder is finally opening up about her traumatic firing from Vanderpump Rules. In her newly released book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom — out Tuesday, April 26 — the former Bravo star, 33, chronicled her June 2020 cancelation, while being 10 weeks pregnant with daughter Hartford, after a resurfaced podcast clip of her revealing she and costar Kristen Doute told the police via a tip line that a Black woman accused of robbery could be their former costar Faith Stowers made its rounds.While Schroeder admitted she had...
Doctor Who - Season 14 - David Tennant And Catherine Tate to Return

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are to return to next season’s Doctor Who, as anticipation grows for Russell T Davies’ retaking of the reins. News of the pair’s return comes a week after Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was confirmed as the 14th Time Lord in the long-running BBC series, which is seeing Davies return as showrunner after a 12-year absence.
Upfronts 2022 - Schedule / Dates

St. Regis Hotel, Two E 55th St. Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Avenue of the Americas. Skylight on Vesey, 300 Vesey St. Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 W 54th St. 8 PM: NBCU upfront party (private, invitation only) Pool & Grill, 99 E. 52nd St. TUESDAY, May 17. 11:30 AM: TelevisaUnivision Upfront...
