G7 Allies Vow To Support Ukraine 'Until Victory'

IBTimes
 4 days ago
Leading democracies on Friday pledged unwavering support for Ukraine in its war with Russia while the European Union promised to hike military support for Kyiv by more than half a billion dollars. Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) met on the second day of a three-day meeting...

IBTimes

