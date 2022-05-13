A jailer ran off with a murder suspect. Her death deepened the mystery.
By Hannah Knowles, Washington Post
Boston Globe
4 days ago
An 11-day search for the corrections officer and prisoner came to an end with a car crash. Vicky White had talked for months about retiring, according to her boss, the sheriff. Her 16-year career at an Alabama county jail was supposed to end with one last accolade: Her colleagues had voted...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the suspect in the California church shooting with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also announced Tuesday that David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas faces an enhancement for...
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl. The Ankeny Police Department says in a news release that officers were called Monday morning to a home for a report of the shooting. Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. Police have not given any details about how the girl was shot, but said detectives were interviewing family members, neighbors and witnesses.
A man has been found guilty of murdering Shani Warren, who was found bound and gagged in a lake in 1987, and of kidnapping and raping a teenager six years earlier.Donald Robertson, who did not attend his trial, was described by a senior crown prosecutor as a “dangerous and deadly predatory sex offender who attacked women over almost three decades, using violent threats to get what he wanted”.The 66-year-old had a “long and horrific list of previous convictions”, police said, and he was found guilty of the crimes against both women by unanimous verdict at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, following the...
TALALA, Okla. — The Talala Police Department has a new device to keep officers safe while outside of their patrol cars. The “Guardian Angel” device is a clip-on light that Talala officers wear to provide illumination. Talala Police Chief Ronald Eaton remembers a moment back in 2006...
ATLANTA (AP) — The state of Georgia is appealing a judge’s ruling that stayed the execution of a man who killed an 8-year-old girl and raped her 10-year-old friend 46 years ago. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, abducted and attacked the two girls as they walked home from...
BUXTON, Maine (AP) — A kindergartner whose backpack got stuck in the door of a school bus was dragged about about 575 feet (175.2 meters) before the driver noticed, officials said. The boy’s mother, Athena Lavigne, watched in horror as her 6-year-old son’s backpack strap got stuck as the...
BOSTON (AP) — A father and his son have both been sent to prison for more than 12 years for their roles in a large-scale drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine and opioids in New England, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Monday. Isaac Cardona, 34, and Rafael Cardona Sr.,...
