Woman dead in NE Harris County house fire

An elderly woman has died in a northeast side house fire, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters say the blaze in the 13900 block of Honey Bee Court near Amber Rose Lane broke out around 2:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke and fire were coming coming from the first floor of the two-story home when firefighters arrived. Dangerous conditions inside forced personnel to fight it only from the outside.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said several crews, including one from the Westfield Fire Department, worked to put out the inferno.

The unidentified woman was found inside the home by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.