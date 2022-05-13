ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Woman dead in NE Harris County house fire

By Jon Sullivan
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

An elderly woman has died in a northeast side house fire, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters say the blaze in the 13900 block of Honey Bee Court near Amber Rose Lane broke out around 2:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke and fire were coming coming from the first floor of the two-story home when firefighters arrived. Dangerous conditions inside forced personnel to fight it only from the outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPcq4_0fcuQfsJ00
Photo: Getty Images

The Fire Marshal’s Office said several crews, including one from the Westfield Fire Department, worked to put out the inferno.

The unidentified woman was found inside the home by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#Ne Harris County#Honey Bee Court#Ben Taub Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy