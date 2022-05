The release date for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk has been leaked online – by none other than Disney itself. As first spotted by Murphy's Multiverse on Saturday, May 14, Disney's UK website appeared to confirm that the MCU TV show would arrive on August 17. The possible launch date was listed under the Marvel on Disney Plus section of the webpage, with She-Hulk seemingly set to land on Disney Plus this summer (or winter for those of you who reside in the southern hemisphere).

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO