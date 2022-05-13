Fantastic weather Friday

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
OMAHA, Neb. — Severe thunderstorms are projected to impact the Omaha area Tuesday evening and night. The morning is expected to be dry, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible around noon. The area will clear in the afternoon and temperatures will rise into the 80s. Thunderstorms are then expected...
