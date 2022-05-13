ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Escape

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Parkersburg man was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for escape after walking away from a federal reentry facility.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Joshua Dowler, 40, admitted that he walked away from Dismas Charities in St. Albans on September 16, 2021, by exiting the fenced-in area of the property. Dowler had been confined at Dismas because he was previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Dowler had not yet completed his term of imprisonment when he walked away from Dismas. The United States Marshals Service apprehended Dowler in Parkersburg on November 9, 2021.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the United States Marshals Service.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani prosecuted the case.

