ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff Friday in honor of fallen WWII soldier

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Iowa Hawkeye football player releases song based on ‘Iowa Wave’. A former Iowa Hawkeye football player released a song on Thursday based on the “Iowa...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, May 16th, 2022

Arnold Smith and Darian Boyd of Cedar Rapids have a passion for coaching youth football and even more importantly teaching life lessons. More seasonable weather with cooler nights may help morel mushrooms stick around a little longer. Greyhound racing ends in Iowa with final Dubuque events. Updated: 9 hours ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Name released of victim in Wapsipinicon River drowning

An organization says all people deserve proper dental care and some with disabilities or who are elderly aren't getting it. Fans showed up for the last day of greyhound racing at the Iowa Greyhound Park on Sunday. Saturday marks 24 years since Washington F3 tornado. Updated: 1 hours ago. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Saturday marks 24 years since Washington F3 tornado

An organization says all people deserve proper dental care and some with disabilities or who are elderly aren't getting it. Fans showed up for the last day of greyhound racing at the Iowa Greyhound Park on Sunday. Sober prom event planned for Cedar Rapids adults. Updated: 10 hours ago. A...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

Greyhound racing ends in Iowa with final Dubuque events

Lang was found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Criminal complaint reveals new details in Cedar Rapids fatal shooting. A criminal complaint is revealing new details from a murder in Cedar Rapids. Iowa doctor explains what a stroke is, how they happen. Updated: 9 hours ago. May...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After about two hours of deliberation, a jury found Michael Lang guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2021 shooting death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. He faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lang was also...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Walleye season is booming in Iowa

It's prime walleye season in Iowa. Did you know the magic doesn't start in the state's rivers, but rather, in giant fish lava lamps?Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is busy hatching an astounding 145 million walleyes and stocking them into the state's waters this year.Most of those will be sac fry. But they're also raising around 700,000 two-inch fish and 400,000 seven-inch fish.State of play: The number of naturally spawning walleye in Iowa is low, but they're one of the most popular fish for anglers to catch, said Joe Larscheid, the department's chief of fisheries. That's...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom Hunting#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeye#Iowa Wave#Kcrg
KCRG.com

Petition forces special meeting over closure of Cedar Rapids elementary school

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Julie helps simplify the choices to help meet fitness and lifestyle goals. House subcommittee holds hearing on Unexplained Aerial Phenomena. A U.S. House Intelligence subcommittee held a hearing Tuesday morning to discuss investigations into Unexplained Aerial Phenomena. Iowa moms use Facebook to help others find baby formula.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

1 dead, 5 injured in California church shooting

Students from all the high schools in Cedar Rapids were invited for a night of dancing, pictures, refreshments. A U.S. House Intelligence subcommittee held a hearing Tuesday morning to discuss investigations into Unexplained Aerial Phenomena. Iowa moms use Facebook to help others find baby formula. Updated: 3 hours ago. Some...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa doctor explains what a stroke is, how they happen

Sunday marked the last day of live Greyhound racing in the state of Iowa. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports. Lang was found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Criminal complaint reveals new details in Cedar Rapids fatal shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A criminal complaint is revealing new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs E-15 gas requirement bill

The nationwide manhunt for a Clermont man charged with child sex abuse is over after authorities say he turned himself in. Students from all the high schools in Cedar Rapids were invited for a night of dancing, pictures, refreshments. Hy-Vee dietitian on which energy, protein, breakfast bars to choose. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KROC News

Unbelievable Video From Derecho That Hit Iowa in August 2020

It was August 10 and 11, 2020, when the Iowa sky turned green and all hell broke loose. A devastating weather event called a Derecho blazed through Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Described as a hurricane over Iowa the storm caused an estimated $11 billion in damages and spawned...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Sheriff: 43 headstones damaged at rural Iowa cemetery

SULLY, Iowa — Jasper County deputies are looking for the person who damaged dozens of headstones. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the damage on Facebook. Investigators say it happened last week at the Bethany Cemetery south of Sully. Deputies said 43 headstones were vandalized. The damage...
SULLY, IA
KCRG.com

Local coaches helping youth stay off the streets through sports

Police search Appanoose County for man accused of beating sheriff's deputy. Police in Appanoose County are searching for a 33-year-old man who they say severely beat a Sheriff's Deputy. Efforts underway to rescue last of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol steel mill. Updated: 1 hour ago. Efforts are underway in Mariupol...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Decorah Police respond to report of shooting

Arnold Smith and Darian Boyd of Cedar Rapids have a passion for coaching youth football and even more importantly teaching life lessons. More seasonable weather with cooler nights may help morel mushrooms stick around a little longer. Greyhound racing ends in Iowa with final Dubuque events. Updated: 10 hours ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy