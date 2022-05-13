ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Health Highlights: May 13, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EINYi_0fcuHEuv00

Big rise in esophageal cancers among middle-aged Americans. Between 2012 and 2019, the rate of this cancer nearly doubled among people aged 45 to 64, and the prevalence of Barrett's esophagus -- a precancerous condition -- rose by about 50%, anew study finds. Read more

Gallstones can warn of pancreatic cancer risk. Patients diagnosed with a common form of the cancer were six times more likely to have had gallstones sometime within the year before they were diagnosed than patients without cancer, researchers found. Read more

Too few people treated for opioid use get anti-overdose med. A potentially lifesaving drug that reduces overdose risk is prescribed to less than half of Americans treated for opioid addiction, a new study finds. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy