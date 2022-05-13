Health Highlights: May 13, 2022

Big rise in esophageal cancers among middle-aged Americans. Between 2012 and 2019, the rate of this cancer nearly doubled among people aged 45 to 64, and the prevalence of Barrett's esophagus -- a precancerous condition -- rose by about 50%, anew study finds. Read more

Gallstones can warn of pancreatic cancer risk. Patients diagnosed with a common form of the cancer were six times more likely to have had gallstones sometime within the year before they were diagnosed than patients without cancer, researchers found. Read more

Too few people treated for opioid use get anti-overdose med. A potentially lifesaving drug that reduces overdose risk is prescribed to less than half of Americans treated for opioid addiction, a new study finds. Read more