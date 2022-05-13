ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Our Lord makes us useful for His glory

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124HGt_0fcuGlO300
Elizabeth Barnes Columnist

Usefulness.

Our Lord has important words to say about usefulness. Many times and at many places, He calls His followers to be useful. Useful in the building of God’s kingdom on earth. Useful in harvesting the white fields of making disciples, by bringing people to the Lord. Useful in spreading the Gospel. Useful in feeding the hungry, and binding the wounds of the harmed and injured. Useful in tending the sick and frail, and useful in giving mustard biscuits to hungry mill hill children.

Jesus calls us to yoke ourselves to Him and be yokefellows with Him. What greater privilege could we aspire to than that?! And we know which of us will pull the greater weight, if we slip our necks into that yoke. Blessing will be the yield.

Jesus calls us to take up our cross and bear it, useful in Him. Our Lord’s call to cross-bearing is a call to diligent kingdom work for God’s glory. We cannot do any of it apart from God’s empowerment. We are not expected to. The indwelling Holy Spirit is our Strength and Guide, Comforter, and Companion. Thank You, Lord!

The enemy dangles riches, extravagance, power, pleasure, ease, beauty, and even physical health, as enticements toward rejecting God, and following evil, instead. I recently saw a statement on the wall of a pharmacy which claimed, “The foundation of all happiness is health.” As a child and young person, I often heard grown-ups say, “If you have your health, you have everything.”

Not so. Neither statement is true. Strapping good health cannot save a dying spirit enamored of itself and rebellious toward God. That life is condemned already. Physical strength and excellent health cannot give purpose to a life, infuse meaning into a mindless existence, or make a life count. Joni Erickson-Tada, paralyzed in a diving injury at 17, exemplifies the person whose loss of physical health did not stop God’s plan to make her life abundant with usefulness and joy! Though quadraplegic, and stricken with cancer in later decades, her Christian voice has rung out! And her life has counted.

Others have served the Lord’s Will and Purpose while suffering loss of limb and vigor of body, or loss of energy and stamina for physical labor, blessed and blessing others, useful, while bearing constant pain themselves. Many of us could name a Christian we know who blessed, and was blessed, in that way.

Reynolds Price, whose work for God’s glory I wrote about last week, was one who was blessed in suffering. After his blessing of forgiveness from Jesus at the Sea of Galilee, Price endured further surgeries and pain, suffering still, and God used his work to His glory and Price’s blessing. God’s greatest healing is forgiveness. Price’s blessing was given in the words of Jesus in his miracle, “Your sins are forgiven.”. The “now appalling, now astonishing, grace of God” convinced Price, still suffering, that God always blesses. Praise God!

The strong, healthy bodies of all of us eventually succumb to illness and die. All; 100%. What endures? A big estate, maybe. What, though, of the essence of us endures? One has said, “We keep only what we give away.” Another has said, “Only what we do for the Lord lasts.” That is usefulness for God.

My Mama’s shouting in the church aisle to the glory of God endures, in my memory and spirit. Her feeding of the hungry mill hill children endures in eternity, in the divine Life of God Himself. “Inasmuch as ye have done these things to my children, ye have done them unto Me.”. All cross-bearing of such kind endures eternally. God’s strong Will intends it, I believe.

The Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ ” promises, no matter the suffering, or death, of a loved one, or of oneself, to that one who trusts in His Resurrection, there is a future of inexpressible goodness.” I love that phrase! “…a future of inexpressible goodness.” I don’t know the name of the one who paraphrased Paul’s theology in just those words, but he got it right! Amen! Glory to God!

Still, God blesses here and now, both in health, and in illness.

Impairment of body, and loss of physical health, through injury, or through disease, cannot cancel our Lord’s absolute Will, and divine blessing, for a useful life, lived according to God’s strong plan and purpose. He is the Potter; we are the clay. A life lived in that sacred awareness and consecration, has blessing of “joy inexpressible” and Truth. Our Lord makes useful, for His glory and purposes, our consecration to Him.

Praise God from Whom all blessings flow!

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Scientists prove they know little about prayer

You may have seen the story in last week’s Robesonian reporting on the National Day of Prayer. In the story, we reported that Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis called the event “just wonderful…. Everybody needs prayer. You can’t live and believe you don’t need the Lord in your life.”
LUMBERTON, NC
Bladen Journal

BCS Foundation supports Beta Clubs

ELIZABETHTOWN — This summer, students from Bladenboro Middle School, Bladenboro Primary School, Clarkton School of Discovery and Tar Heel Middle School will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to compete at the National Beta Club Convention. The Bladen County Educational Foundation recently presented each school with a $350 check to help support their travel expenses.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Society
wpde.com

Pee Dee church plans to give away gas on 15th anniversary

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Bishop Christopher Brown and Lady Trena Brown said their church, Sword of Truth, plans to give away gas to the community Sunday, which marks the church's 15th anniversary. The church was established in 2006 in Bennettsville, but Brown said they're in the process of moving...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Bladen Journal

AT THE VINEYARD

DUBLIN — Despite clouds threatening showers, a good crowd attended the second annual May Day Jamboree at Lu Mil Vineyard on Saturday. “So far, so good,” Kayla Bridgers-Dove, one of the event organizers, said early on. “It’s not raining, so our prayers worked.”. A dozen or...
DUBLIN, NC
The Robesonian

Mitchell to discuss goals at Women’s Day Program

PROCTORVILLE — Sheila McCree Mitchell will be the keynote speaker at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Women’s Day Program scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The theme of the program is “Godly Women Setting Goals.”. Mitchell resides in Hope Mills and has been a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Shionda Farrell

The Color Purple House in the Carolina’s

House from the movie The Color PurpleShionda Farrell. The Colored Purple is one of my favorite movies of all time ! Although many scenes were shot in Marshville, Anson County located in Wadesboro,North Carolina’s is home to the house that Celie, played by Whoopi Goldberg, and her husband, played by Danny Glover, lived in.
WADESBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Bladen Journal

Event focuses on keep children safe

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library here spent part of Thursday morning observing Safe Kids Week by hosting numerous area agencies that focused on information to keep children safe. Sponsored by Bladen Safe Kids, the event featured plenty of activities and items for the chiuldren — like coloring...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
BLADENBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus Christian Academy needs new grounds

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A local school will have to leave its building, after a local church ended its association with it. Missionary Alliance Church gave Columbus Christian Academy a letter, saying it had less than two weeks to end operations at its location on Warrior Trail The school has been operating at the location since 2013.
WHITEVILLE, NC
cityofflorence.com

Army PaYS Signing Ceremony

Thank you again to everyone who participated in today's Army PaYS Signing Ceremony. Today, the The U.S. Army and the City of Florence signed a partnership agreement as part of the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program. The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the Army and...
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel#Strength And Guide
WRAL News

'Sugar Shack,' an iconic painting featured on a Marvin Gaye album cover that depicts Durham dance hall, sells for $15.3 million

A painting that served as the cover for one of legendary soul singer Marvin Gaye's albums has sold at auction for almost $15.3 million. Ernie Barnes' joyous depiction of a frenetic scene in a dance hall, titled "The Sugar Shack," sold to Bill Perkins, a hedge fund manager and entrepreneur, after 10 minutes of bidding by more than 22 bidders, confirmed Christie's auction house.
WMBF

Annual Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Organizers closed off Mineola Avenue and Waterfront Avenue to kick off the annual Blue Crab Festival in Little River. Held along the historic Little River waterfront, the event is one of the largest festivals held along the Grand Strand each year. The festival features over 250 vendors from local businesses as well as those from other states.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
Bladen Journal

Descendants request local support for Harmony Hall

Col. James Richardson, my fourth great-grandfather, built Harmony Hall probably around the late 1760s. He likely built the first two rooms of the four-room house before marrying the twice-widowed woman Elizabeth Neal who lived across the Cape Fear River. He probably added on to the house after his marriage. The basement even has loopholes in the rock work where the residents would huddle under danger sticking their guns out those of loopholes to defend themselves. Col. Richardson fought in the American Revolution.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Bladen Journal

Vacancies hitting law enforcement LUMBERTON — Local law enforcement agencies are
LUMBERTON, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Top Places for BBQ on the Grand Strand

One staple here in the South is barbecue that’s sauced up any way you like it and served up with all the fixins’. We’ve pulled together some of the top finger-lickin’ good barbecue joints on the beach – from Pawleys to North Myrtle – for you to get a bite and experience for yourself. Dig in!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in North Carolina

Nestled on the United States’ East Coast, North Carolina is home to breathtaking natural beauty. In the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains have inspired songs about their grandeur, while in the east, you reach the coastal region with glistening pools that sparkle like pearls in the sun. Lakes and bodies of water of all kinds and sizes abound throughout the state. Because many of North Carolina’s lakes border protected territories like national forests and state parks, they have a reputation for being clean and stunning. The natural scenery around the lakes is similarly magnificent and makes for ideal vacation spots. So, whether you want to try your hand at fishing or relax on the shore, North Carolina has a lake to suit your needs. With so many lakes to choose from, the trickiest part will be deciding which one to visit first. So keep reading to get inspired for your next vacation to 10 of North Carolina’s biggest lakes!
TRAVEL
Bladen Journal

KIDS APPRECIATION DAY

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Police Department held is annual Kids Appreciation Day, for the first time in three years, on Saturday with numerous activities for area children. Situated on the soccer field behind Elizabethtown Town Hall and across the street outside the King Street Gym, there were bounce houses,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy