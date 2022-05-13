ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Must-watch videos of the week

By Brendan Buckley
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago

An unlucky house is swept into the sea, a seven-year-old steals the show at her first communion, and a Browadway legend takes an audience member to task. These are the must-watch videos of the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patti Lupone
InsideHook

The Depp vs. Heard Trial Is Making These Content Creators Famous

Remember the internet before the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case? Remember being able to scroll through Twitter, TikTok or YouTube without being confronted with videos of spectators cheering Johnny Depp as he drove into court or compilations of his most savage moments in the courtroom?. Sadly, those days...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Jesse Palmer to host 'Bachelor in Paradise'

May 17 (UPI) -- Jesse Palmer has been selected as the host of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, which will air this fall. The official Twitter account for the series made the announcement on Tuesday. Palmer will be joined by former Bachelorette Season 12 contestant Wells Adams, who will be...
TV SHOWS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
806M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy