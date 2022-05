A young moose is back where she belongs, in the wilds of the Adirondacks, after wandering New York streets for weeks before getting trapped in someone's backyard. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) first heard about the transient moose a few weeks ago. The young cow moose was spotted near Palatine Bridge in Montgomery County where she somehow got stuck in a horse paddock and had to be pushed out. "She jumped the fence with ease and continued following the Mohawk River east over the next 5 days," the DEC said.

