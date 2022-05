Batten down the hatches! The National Weather Service in Binghamton says severe storms are brewing for Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties starting this afternoon. The NWS is saying that the biggest threats of this storm system coming in this afternoon and continuing overnight are that with the scattered thunderstorms, some of them may be severe with the possibility of large hail, isolated flash flooding, and there is even potential for an isolated tornado.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO