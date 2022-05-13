ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Winds from Thursday storm leads to fatality in Kandiyohi County

By Michael McShane
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Round two of severe weather this week came to an end, but it didn’t come without...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

Flooding outlook, impact on Henderson community

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Currently, the city of Henderson has a moderate risk of flooding. According to the Flood Risk Factor, 113 properties in Henderson have more than a 26% chance of being severely affected by flooding over the next 30 years. “Unfortunately, when you have several days of rain...
HENDERSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN
WJON

Three Men OK After Kayaks Capsize on Sauk River

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is advising kayak and canoe enthusiasts to stay off creeks and rivers until the water levels recede to more normal levels. The sheriff's office says three people in kayaks were tossed into the Sauk River near Heim's Mill Saturday. A caller...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Pursuit leads authorities through 3 counties

BIG STONE COUNTY Minn. (KELO) — One person was arrested after a high speed pursuit went through three Minnesota counties. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started around 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon. They learned that a Cadillac was coming from Milbank, South Dakota at a high rate of speed.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

DNR: Stay safe around bison at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding Minneopa State Park visitors to stay safe in the bison range. The park has seen a boost in spectators since the birth of baby calves. People can see the new arrivals by driving through or hiking on trails...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC Monday Evening Weather Update

Mankato will be addressing the topic of body cameras for public safety in an upcoming city council meeting. For now, the plans are to see the body cameras on the officers in July. Minnesota State looks ahead to conference foe Augustana in NCAA Tournament. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 19th-ranked...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

DOT: Share the road with farm equipment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to safely share the road with farm equipment this spring. Motorists that are traveling this spring should keep an eye out for the large slow moving farm equipment and drive with caution. Crash data shows that there were 374...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Powerful storm destroys and damages homes, property in Alexandria

(FOX 9) - Mary Ann Schlosser has lived in Alexandria, Minnesota, for 46 years, and has never experienced anything like that she did on Thursday night. Around 7:30 p.m., tornado sirens began to go off. She didn’t have time to get to the basement before the storm was on her doorstep, knocking over a giant tree that tore apart her garage.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found tangled with debris in the Mississippi River in Anoka

Officials are investigating after the dead body of a man was found in the Mississippi River in Anoka Saturday evening. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a possible dead body at around 6:30 p.m. The caller reported finding a body "tangled in natural debris" in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street.
ANOKA, MN
KARE 11

1 dead after severe weather drops grain bin on vehicle

BLOMKEST, Minn. — An emergency manager in Kandiyohi County is reporting one person was killed in south central Minnesota during Thursday's line of severe storms. According to the report, a person was killed when a grain bin fell on an occupied car in Blomkest, Minnesota, about 20 miles south of Willmar.
BLOMKEST, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KEYC

No injuries in Monday afternoon house fire

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Fire Department is investigating a Monday afternoon house fire. Crews responded to a home on Sherwood Drive around noon. It’s unknown if anyone was home at the time, but no injuries were reported. Fire Chief Jim Zwaschka said the garage area sustained...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato area awarded $2 million in state revitalization funds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Growth Foundation has been awarded $2 Million through the Department of Employment and Economic Development Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. GMG says the $2 million will be utilized to promote development and redevelopment in three commercial corridors in Blue Earth County and Nicollet...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN

