State police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a break-in at a store in Dixonville that happened last Friday. Police say at 9:46 PM on May 6th, the suspect broke into Dixonville Food and Gas along Route 403 North by smashing a side window. Once inside the thief made off with about $3,000 worth of cigarettes and vape pens. The suspect returned to the scene at 10:38 PM but fled after he tripped the alarm system while trying to enter through the broken window.

DIXONVILLE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO