Greater Cincinnati is home to a myriad of parks offering diverse hiking trails perfect for every sort of hiker. As the temperatures climb, Cincinnatians should take advantage of the many benefits the outdoors offers. The outdoors increases serotonin levels and gives your immune system a boost — it’s a natural energizer. Got a dog? Walk it. Have kids? Tire them out. An old friend? Reconnect with them. Or, go Walden-style and wander alone to your heart’s content. Here is just a sampling of the best hiking spots in the Cincinnati area.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO