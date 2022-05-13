Lane closures expected along OH-32 following crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — 5:55 p.m. Police have cleared the crash. Traffic is still moving slowly. A crash on I-71/75 southbound near the Burlington Pike exit is causing delays Wednesday afternoon. The report of the crash was called in to a tip line at 5:16 p.m. and police were on...
WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced nighttime repairs will begin along I-71 in Boone County from Monday to Friday this week. Boone County highway crews will perform pavement repairs along I-71 from the Gallatin County line to the I-75 interchange from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the week.
CINCINNATI — The center lane along northbound Interstate 75 beyond Interstate 74 to Mitchell Avenue is closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. It is unknown when all lanes will reopen to usual traffic. This story will be updated with the latest information as...
CINCINNATI — Lane closures will take effect this week along U.S. 22 and Gilbert Avenue over Eggleston Avenue for the ongoing bridge repair project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Motorists should expect various lane closures on U.S. 22 over Eggleston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m....
NORWOOD, Ohio — 12:50 p.m. All lanes have been reopened along I-71 near Exit 6 toward Smith and Edwards Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Exit 3 toward Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 12:31 p.m. The two left lanes along northbound...
Rumors are swirling about the tragic accident that took the life of a child in Belmont County Sunday night. So the post commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is speaking out. Lt. Maurice Waddell (“Wa-DELL”) says evidence shows the four-year-old girl ran into the path of the driver on State Route 9 in Provident […]
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 11-year-old died and three others in the family were hospitalized Friday after an Amish buggy was hit by a car in rural Adams County. Adams County sheriff’s deputies and Adams County medics responded around 2:04 p.m. to a crash on SR 218 near CR 100 E.
ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said a man fell to his death Sunday at the Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve. According to ODNR, the male hiker was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the overlook at the preserve. The Hocking County Coroner will determine the man’s identity. […]
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on US-23 where Jaclyn Sitnek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right […]
COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — The bodies recovered from a submerged pickup truck near a campground boat ramp in Cowan Lake on Tuesday were identified as an Northwest Ohio newspaper sports editor and his girlfriend. The Clinton County coroner identified the bodies as though of Kendrick Scott Jesionawski, 50,...
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — At least one stretch of road is underwater in Northeast Ohio Saturday evening, with police asking people to avoid the area. “The stream has overflowed the roadway and the whole roadway through here is underwater. Do not come through [7th Street and Marquardt Avenue],” Chief Frank Kemp Jr. said in […]
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another severely injured in a devastating crash after North College Hill police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle early Friday morning. A red Dodge Charger ran off of North Bend Road at Simpson Avenue and slammed into a telephone...
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol sent out a press release this morning regarding a fatal accident in Clermont County. Just after 3:26 a.m., officers responded to State Route 232 west of Swings-Corner-Point Isabel Road for a single-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation shows that 24-year-old Benjamin Rust, of...
CINCINNATI — A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a car crashed into a building in College Hill. It happened around 2:13 a.m. when a car was seen speeding on Hamilton Avenue near Galbraith Road. The car slammed on its brakes and came to a...
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A 28-year-old Coshocton man is dead after he drove off the roadway early Sunday morning in Licking County, according to police. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Granville, a 2006 Mazda 3, driven by Aaron Owens, was driving south on County Road 39 in Harrison Township at approximately 1:15 […]
HOCKING COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a man died while hiking in Hocking County Sunday. ODNR said the man was hiking at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve when he fell from an overlook, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are investigating reports of a car submerged in a Clermont County lake. According to ODNR, an area fisherman found what appears to be a car in East Fork Lake. It was first noticed on sonar images 30 feet under the water.
