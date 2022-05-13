ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Lane closures expected along OH-32 following crash

By Gianna Vitali
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Motorists should expect lane closures along Ohio Route 32...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Traffic delays expected on I-71/75 in Florence due to crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — 5:55 p.m. Police have cleared the crash. Traffic is still moving slowly. A crash on I-71/75 southbound near the Burlington Pike exit is causing delays Wednesday afternoon. The report of the crash was called in to a tip line at 5:16 p.m. and police were on...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Nighttime lane closures begin along I-71 in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced nighttime repairs will begin along I-71 in Boone County from Monday to Friday this week. Boone County highway crews will perform pavement repairs along I-71 from the Gallatin County line to the I-75 interchange from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the week.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crash blocks center lane along NB I-75

CINCINNATI — The center lane along northbound Interstate 75 beyond Interstate 74 to Mitchell Avenue is closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. It is unknown when all lanes will reopen to usual traffic. This story will be updated with the latest information as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closures begin along U.S. 22 for bridge repair project

CINCINNATI — Lane closures will take effect this week along U.S. 22 and Gilbert Avenue over Eggleston Avenue for the ongoing bridge repair project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Motorists should expect various lane closures on U.S. 22 over Eggleston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WLWT 5

NB I-71 shut down at Smith/Edwards exit following multi-car crash

NORWOOD, Ohio — 12:50 p.m. All lanes have been reopened along I-71 near Exit 6 toward Smith and Edwards Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Exit 3 toward Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 12:31 p.m. The two left lanes along northbound...
NORWOOD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man falls to death at Hocking Hills

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said a man fell to his death Sunday at the Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve. According to ODNR, the male hiker was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the overlook at the preserve. The Hocking County Coroner will determine the man’s identity. […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ohio Route 32
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on US-23 where Jaclyn Sitnek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Cowan Lake drowning victims are identified

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — The bodies recovered from a submerged pickup truck near a campground boat ramp in Cowan Lake on Tuesday were identified as an Northwest Ohio newspaper sports editor and his girlfriend. The Clinton County coroner identified the bodies as though of Kendrick Scott Jesionawski, 50,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after an early morning crash in Clermont County

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol sent out a press release this morning regarding a fatal accident in Clermont County. Just after 3:26 a.m., officers responded to State Route 232 west of Swings-Corner-Point Isabel Road for a single-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation shows that 24-year-old Benjamin Rust, of...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 28, dead after car drives off road in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A 28-year-old Coshocton man is dead after he drove off the roadway early Sunday morning in Licking County, according to police. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Granville, a 2006 Mazda 3, driven by Aaron Owens, was driving south on County Road 39 in Harrison Township at approximately 1:15 […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ODNR: Man falls to death at Conkles Hollow

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said a man fell to his death Sunday at the Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve. According to ODNR, the male hiker was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the overlook at the preserve. The Hocking County Coroner will determine the man’s identity. […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

ONDR investigates car submerged in East Fork Lake

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are investigating reports of a car submerged in a Clermont County lake. According to ODNR, an area fisherman found what appears to be a car in East Fork Lake. It was first noticed on sonar images 30 feet under the water.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy