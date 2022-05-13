ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Confirmed: One death in Sioux Falls from wind storm

By Todd Epp
101.9 KELO-FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Sioux Falls reports there was one death related...

kelofm.com

101.9 KELO-FM

BBB: After the winds, beware of the scammers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As storm victims continue their recovery from last week’s round of severe weather in eastern South Dakota, numerous individuals and companies are traveling through the region offering assistance in repairs. Jesse Schmidt of the Better Business Bureau says many are from outside of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Gunshots near a school causes shelter in place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police say 18 year old Rahsaan McNeill from Sioux Falls and a minor fired a gun into an apartment yesterday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:30 in the 600 block of North Lewis Ave, which is near Terry Redlin Elementary. Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Valley Energy – “this one is going to take awhile”

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Valley Energy has more than 160 employees and personnel from other co-ops and contractors working to get the power back on. While crews continue to make repairs, Sioux Valley Energy has had to extend restoration times. CEO/General Manager Tim McCarthy gave an update on social media saying, “I’d like to be able to tell you we’ll have power on to everyone very soon, the fact is this one is going to take awhile”. He went to say crews are “finding a ton of tree damage” and “parts or whole buildings laying on top of our lines”. Sioux Valley Energy has 6,100 miles of line to patrol, describing it as driving round trip from Sioux Falls to Rapid City nine times. Sioux Valley’s outage map reports 1221 customers currently without power.
COLMAN, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Center Summer Celebration set for June 2-5

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO.com) — Sioux Center holds their annual Summer Celebration June 2nd through 5th. On June 2nd, there’s a Community Cook-Out. There is a street dance on June 3rd and a Kids Karnival on June 4th. Also on June 4th, there will be a fireworks show.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls Municipal Band will have new leadership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Changes are coming to the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. Bandmaster Christopher Hill has announced his retirement. Hill has been the Bandmaster for the past 24 years. ——Read the entire news release below. Sioux Falls, SD (5/17/2022)Christopher Hill has announced his retirement as Bandmaster...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Random acts of kindness showing up after the storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Where there is a disaster, kindness tends to follow. Thursday’s destructive weather was no different. Saturday, Pa & Sons Food Truck in Sioux Falls rolled out and served burgers to over 300 linemen working in the city as a way of saying “thank you”. People took to social media offering up chain saws and generators to those in need. Students from area high schools, including Lincoln and O’Gorman, helped in their neighborhoods. In Chester, the Shipwreck Bar & Grill is serving a hot meal to linemen helping Sioux Valley Electric until power is fully restored. From one high school student who wanted no recognition, “it’s just human nature to help however we can”.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls man faces life in federal prison for fentanyl deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A federal jury convicts a Sioux Falls man of several felony drug counts for selling heroin and fentanyl. Friday, the jury returned guilty verdicts on Jeffrey Darrell Moore, 53, for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Mental health help available to storm victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The State of South Dakota wants storm victims to know mental heath help is available to those dealing with stress and uncertainty following the recent severe weather. DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill says “no one needs to through this alone”. The 211 Helpline Center has trained support specialists available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide crisis counseling or connect people to local resources. The service is available in every county of South Dakota. Call 211 or text your zip code to 898211.
MENTAL HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

Dell Rapids inn receives restoration grant

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s State Historical Society has awarded five projects grants to supplement their work. The Rose Stone Inn in Dell Rapids, built in 1908, received $20,000. The grant will assist in repairing a wood porch and basement stairs as well as window restoration. The grants are designed to encourage restoration of historic properties across the state. Other preservation projects were awarded in Faith (Minneapolis Brewing Company Warehouse), De Smet (Kingsbury County Courthouse), Lake Preston (Lake Preston Museum), and Lake Andes (Lake Andes Carnegie Library).
DELL RAPIDS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Castlewood getting kids back to school, graduation at LATC

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — Castlewood students will resume classes on Wednesday, utilizing churches in town. Parents received notice on plans this afternoon. Counselors will be on hand Monday at the American Lutheran Church. Students cannot be bussed to their makeshift classrooms as the buses were damaged and require DOT inspection. They will also be unable to retrieve any of their items from the school. Castlewood has borrowed two buses for activities and field trips. The seniors last day is Wednesday, graduation will be held at Lake Area Technical College on the 21st.
CASTLEWOOD, SD

