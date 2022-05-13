ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Meet the Candidates Q&A: 74th Assembly District

By Capo Dispatch
 4 days ago

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has...

KGET

Judge declares landmark law unconstitutional

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A state judge in Los Angeles has ruled that California`s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis ruled Friday the law violated the equal protection clause of the state constitution by mandating a gender-based quota. The law required company boards with five directors must […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
California Gas Prices to Spike Even More with July 1 Tax Increase

“I really don’t understand how the price of gas can rise so drastically in California,” said a Black woman and 55-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident who agreed to be interviewed for this article but asked to not be identified. “Unfortunately, we need to purchase it regardless of the prices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Why Isn’t the City on the Residents’ Side in North Irvine?

In our coverage of the All American Asphalt plant and the health hazard it poses to residents in north Irvine, our staff was made aware of Dr. Philip Landrigan — a renowned epidemiologist, pediatrician and one of the world’s leading advocates for children’s health. According to Dr. Landrigan: “An asphalt plant can never safely coexist next to neighborhoods and schools. Pregnant women, infants and young children are especially vulnerable to toxic chemicals in their environments. Even extremely low-dose exposures during these vulnerable periods in early life can result in lasting damage.”
IRVINE, CA
LA Court Finds SB 10 Constitutional

Los Angeles, CA – In the first judicial ruling on the constitutionality of SB 10, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ruled SB 10 passes constitutional muster. “The court declares that SB 10 is a lawful preemption of local initiative power that delegates exclusively to local legislative bodies the discretion to adopt an ordinance zoning up to ten units of residential density per parcel if the parcel is located in a transit rich area or an urban infill site, and to override any contrary local zoning initiative if the ordinance is adopted by a 2/3 vote,” the court concludes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Cost of apartment rentals across the Southland spiking

Apartment bargain hunters may be out of luck this summer. Historic rent increases across Southern California and low vacancy rates have given landlords the upper hand. "One bedrooms, $3,100," said Rancho Cucamonga resident identified only as Nellie. Nellie and her family did a little market research and found out that renting a one bedroom apartment in Rancho Cucamonga would be more expensive than buying a home right across the street."We have a four bedroom and it's cheaper," she said. It's actually Orange County that's seeing the highest prices for vacant apartments. Rent there is up 18% from this quarter last year. The Inland...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
COVID case counts down, up

The count of confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Orange County continue to rise and fall. Friday’s report from the county health care agency – which covers May 10-12 – showed 1,733 new cases, which averages to 578. That’s a sharp increase from the previous report on Tuesday, which showed 432 new cases (on daily average) and the previous Friday’s daily average of 460.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Tackling Catalytic Converter Theft: Some Orange County Cities Now Require Proof of Ownership

It’s getting harder to steal catalytic converters in Orange County as city leaders continue focusing efforts to curb the widespread theft. City council members in Dana Point, Westminster and San Juan Capistrano joined the growing crowd of Orange County cities tackling the problem of catalytic converter theft this month, discussing new rules that require people prove they own a catalytic converter not attached to their car.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Changing the Way Americans Think About Taxes

Most Americans see taxes as a once-a-year nuisance-;an inescapable burden. Tax Relief Advocates (TRA), an Irvine, Calif.-based financial services company, is on a mission to change that. TRA offers tax preparation, planning, and resolution services. The business’s larger goal, though, is to transform the way people think about taxes through education and tax planning.
IRVINE, CA
KABC

Bidenomics: Gas prices continue to RISE

(Los Angeles, CA) — The average cost for a gallon of gas in California is breaking a new record. According to Triple-A, the state average is five-96 per gallon. That’s up a four-cents from yesterday and a dollar-84 up from last year. That’s still lower than the Los Angeles County average of six-dollars and one-cent. Governor Newsom has talked about giving out tax-payer paid gas cards, but they may not come until fall, conveniently ahead of the November elections and the scheduled increase in the state gas tax is till going to happen this summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.1.
PASADENA, CA
Laguna Woods church shooter is Vegas man ‘upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan’: Sheriff

The suspect in the deadly Laguna Woods church shooting was identified Monday as a 68-year-old Las Vegas man who was targeting the Taiwanese community, Orange County officials said. Authorities identified David Chou as the gunman behind the Sunday afternoon shooting that killed one and wounded five others at Geneva Presbyterian Church on the 24000 block of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Moments in Time: A Tribute to Marie Lacouague

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

