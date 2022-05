1) Halestorm, a heavy metal, rock and roll outfit hails from Red Lion, Pennsylvania, near York. The group features lead vocalist/guitarist Lzzy Hale and her brother, drummer/percussionist Arejay Hale. Halestorm has five albums to their credit including their new album Back from the Dead which will be released on May 6. Their sound is a a very melodic hard rock. Halestorm has been nominated for two Grammys, winning one. They are teaming up at Stage AE this month with Stone Temple Pilots. STP’s main zenith was in the early 1990s with lead singer Scott Weiland. Tensions between him and his bandmates caused a falling out and he departed the band in 2013. He would die of an accidental drug overdose in 2015. They have carried on with a new lead vocalist Jeff Gutt. STP is led by brothers Dean DeLeo and Robert DeLeo. The band’s latest release is 2020’s Perdida, an acoustic album that they performed with vintage instruments on. Black Stone Cherry opens. Doors open at 6 p.m. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO