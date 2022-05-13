ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Sports Hall of Fame honors former Crimson Tide players Wilbur Jackson, John Mitchell

WAFF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson was the first Black scholarship athlete to sign...

www.waff.com

tdalabamamag.com

Mater Dei RB Jordon Davison shed tears after receiving Alabama offer

Mater Dei’s (CA) 2025 running back, Jordon Davison picked up an offer from Alabama football Thursday, continuing his hot streak on the recruiting trail. The month of May has been good to Davison so far. He has added six new D1 offers since the beginning of the month, pushing his offer total to 29. Alabama’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins informed Davison of his offer from the Crimson Tide during a phone call..
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Kevin Scarbinsky: Mike Slive’s advice may have saved my life

This opinion column originally published in The Lede, a daily digital publication with local news, sports, obituaries, puzzles, and comics. To subscribe, in Huntsville, visit www.huntsvillelede.com; in Birmingham, visit www.birminghamlede.com; and in Mobile, visit www.mobilelede.com. Monday marks the fourth anniversary of Mike Slive’s death. Hard to believe he’s been gone...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn's series finale against Alabama canceled, ruled no-contest

No. 20 Auburn baseball technically walked away with a sweep against Alabama on Sunday, as the series finale was declared a no-contest by officials after 5¹/³ innings due to continuing issues with inclement weather. According to the SEC rulebook, Sunday games must be re-started by 7 p.m. to...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama safety transferring to Big Ten school

Former Alabama safety Kaine Williams on Sunday committed to transfer to Nebraska, he announced on Instagram. Williams, a redshirt freshman, entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after one season with the Tide. His commitment comes one day after he posted recruitment photos from a visit to Nebraska, which followed a visit to Kansas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Katie Britt Makes Stop in Tuscaloosa in Final Stretch of Campaign Trail

Candidate Katie Britt was in Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon as she embarks on the final days of the Alabama Republican Senate Seat Race. Britt, who notes herself of being the only candidate born and raised in Alabama, is going up against several other candidates in the Republican primary senate election that will take place on May 24. The winner of the election will replace Senator Richard Shelby, who plans to retire after the completion of his term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Which Alabama counties have the most business degrees?

When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Carver High School senior identified as fatal shooting victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Monday evening. According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, authorities were called to the scene just before 5:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old was shot and they […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

Strong Storms Over West Alabama

Thunderstorms have become numerous early this afternoon over West Alaaba, Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, and Walker counties. They are moving southeast at 20 mph. The strongest storm, which may contain nickle-sized hail, is southwest of Nauvoo in Walker County. It will move toward Carbon Hill. Be ready for gusty winds...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

She Helps Alabamians Through Their Toughest Times

Each year in the United States, one in five adults experiences a mental health crisis. Additionally, one of every eight emergency department visits by an adult involves mental illness or substance use. Unfortunately, many people don’t get the help they need. In fact, each year, 60 percent of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment. Alabama currently ranks fiftieth of 51 states (including D.C.) in statewide access to mental health care. For Dr. Sabrina Scott, these staggering statistics aren’t just facts and figures. They’re a call to action.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Sunday Special Weather Statements for West, Central Alabama

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL BIBB COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 500 PM CDT. * AT 414 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR CENTREVILLE, MOVING SOUTH AT 5 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

‘There for his kids, there for his friends’: Father, Red Cross volunteer mourned after deadly shooting on I-59 in Birmingham

A Jefferson County man shot to death on Birmingham’s Interstate 59 is being remembered as a devoted father and friend. Justin Snow, 38, had just left a friend’s wedding Saturday night when Birmingham police found him unresponsive inside his SUV after it struck the median. A bullet had drilled through the passenger’s side window, and Snow was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:04 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wcbi.com

Folks in Alabama chowed down on a clawdad feast for annual fundraiser

MILLPORT,Ala. (WCBI)- Folks over in Alabama chowed down on a clawdad feast Saturday afternoon. The Millport Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Crawfish Boil Fundraiser for community members. A spread of BBQ plates and crawfish with all the fixings were available for just a few bucks. This is one of...
MILLPORT, AL
AL.com

Popular Nashville biscuit restaurant opening first Alabama location

Biscuit Love, the popular Nashville-based eatery known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, is set to open its first location in Alabama. The restaurant will open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights, reports QSR Magazine. Biscuit love will occupy a 3,045 square-foot space, according to the magazine.
ALABAMA STATE

