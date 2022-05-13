Alabama Sports Hall of Fame honors former Crimson Tide players Wilbur Jackson, John Mitchell

Each year in the United States, one in five adults experiences a mental health crisis. Additionally, one of every eight emergency department visits by an adult involves mental illness or substance use. Unfortunately, many people don’t get the help they need. In fact, each year, 60 percent of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment. Alabama currently ranks fiftieth of 51 states (including D.C.) in statewide access to mental health care. For Dr. Sabrina Scott, these staggering statistics aren’t just facts and figures. They’re a call to action.
