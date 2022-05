Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka revealed on Tuesday how China’s COVID lockdowns have impacted cargo shipments at one of the world's busiest seaports. "During the past two months with the COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, we have not seen the precipitous drop in cargo that some have called for, rather we’ve been averaging about 40 vessels per week departing, and the throughput at the Port of Los Angeles rivals our all-time highs," Seroka told "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO