Being an adult with small children in the not-so-small town of Cary has made me appreciate the simplicity of growing up in the actual small town of Whiteville. Sure, I enjoy the bustling array of things to do in the city at any given point, and the readily available delivery of any world cuisine my palate so chooses. However, there are some things you give up in exchange for a lavish city lifestyle, and what I mean by lavish, I mean not having to slow down for a combine taking up both sides of a two-way country road.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO