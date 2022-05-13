Beulah teen found in Knife River

Maybe some people thought the "Bismarck Post Blizzard /This doesn't apply to me" rules are in play now. I have noticed that most of the time when I'm out driving around Bismarck/Mandan and I come across one of these intersections ( there are at least two that come into my mind ) people do obey the sign. I'm talking about coming up to a red light, and you are wanting to turn right at the corner, and a clear sign says "NO TURN ON RED". Yet today I saw three cars roll up to the intersection, pause just for a moment, glance off to their left, and proceeded right on through. This was over at West Bismarck Expressway and South Washington street.

MANDAN, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO