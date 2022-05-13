ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulah, ND

Beulah teen found in Knife River

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Beulah, ND) -- Police in Beulah say the body of a missing teen has been...

KFYR-TV

Crews battle structure fire in northeast Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot fire crews were battling a structure fire in northeast Minot late Monday night, according to the department. A spokesperson for the department said the fire was in the 500 block of 7th Street NE. They said that, as of 11:30 p.m., the fire was largely contained, and crews were putting out hot spots.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan teens face terrorizing charges after police say they threatened people with machete, hammer

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two teenagers have been taken into custody after police say they threatened to kill several people at a Mandan residence. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt, and 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt were involved in an altercation last Friday. They say Ethan Schmidt advanced on a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old with a machete and Kaiden Schmidt advanced on the victims with a hammer. A victim told police the men threatened to stab her and the others in the residence.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Minot police looking for kids wearing bike helmets — to reward them

While on patrol this summer, Minot police officers will be on the lookout for kids wearing helmets. When they find them, they’ll reward them with a “citation” good for a small Dairy Queen ice cream cone. It’s part of AAA’s “I Got Caught” statewide campaign, an effort to encourage young people to wear a helmet […]
MINOT, ND
City
Beulah, ND
96-5 The Fox

Bismarcks Intersection – Are You Guilty Of This?

Maybe some people thought the "Bismarck Post Blizzard /This doesn't apply to me" rules are in play now. I have noticed that most of the time when I'm out driving around Bismarck/Mandan and I come across one of these intersections ( there are at least two that come into my mind ) people do obey the sign. I'm talking about coming up to a red light, and you are wanting to turn right at the corner, and a clear sign says "NO TURN ON RED". Yet today I saw three cars roll up to the intersection, pause just for a moment, glance off to their left, and proceeded right on through. This was over at West Bismarck Expressway and South Washington street.
MANDAN, ND
740thefan.com

Fisherman finds human remains along Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The remains of a Ft. Yates woman who has been missing since June of 2021 have been found along the Missouri River in Bismarck. Bismarck Police said human remains were found by a fisherman shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Through an autopsy and dental record identification, they were determined to be Valene Little Bird.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Police: body of missing Ft. Yates woman found in Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say remains found along the Missouri River late Tuesday night are that of 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Ft. Yates. Police say findings from an autopsy and dental records connect the remains to the woman reported missing to Bismarck Police in January, 2022. Little Bird’s family say they have not seen her since June, 2021.
BISMARCK, ND
#Knife River#Police
KFYR-TV

Police arrest Bismarck man they say invaded home, held knife to minor’s throat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he broke into a home and held a knife to a minor’s throat. Witnesses told police that an unknown man broke into their home around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found 21-year-old Fabian Tovar nearby at the intersection of Georgia St. and Virginia Ave. and the witnesses said they were one hundred percent certain Tovar was the man in their home.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man found not guilty of attempted murder for role in jail fight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who prosecutors say tried to kill an inmate has been found not guilty of attempted murder. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Pablo Gonzalez was in jail on several charges when he began beating another inmate. They say surveillance footage showed a six-minute assault where Gonzalez choked the inmate and stomped on his head. The inmate was treated at the hospital and later returned to the jail.
BISMARCK, ND
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kxnet.com

Horse dies after being caught in sinkhole

Wednesday morning, a horse was caught in a sinkhole, and unfortunately, did not survive. The sinkhole was near Minot by the Gassman Coulee Trestle. The Minot Rural Fire Department and the Ward County Sheriff’s Department responded to the situation. A veterinarian was at the sinkhole to help, but the...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Jury trials canceled as pair pleads guilty for involvement in death of Watford City man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two felony jury trials have been canceled for a pair accused in the shooting death of a Watford City man. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran (also known as Oscar Ortiz) were traveling in Dunn County with 42-year-old Brian Rowe last July before Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. The couple was arrested two days later in Minnesota.
WATFORD CITY, ND
kxnet.com

Volunteers spruce up decades-old park in Medora

About 80 volunteers were sent out to Medora this weekend to spruce up its 21-year-old Children’s Park. They stained the playground, poured new mulch, and of course, had some fun while they were at it. In 2001, this park was built by volunteers in less than a week. These...
MEDORA, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan eyeing proposed residential expansions

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is reviewing plans for new subdivisions that could expand the city. If the plans are realized, the city’s Engineering and Planning Department could add 782 residential units to the community. This comes as the city prepares to build new schools and invest in projects such as the north-central area trunk sewer project.
MANDAN, ND

