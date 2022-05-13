ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Greeley woman uses Instagram to guide others through cancer battles

By Jessica Crawford
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lfa1Z_0fcu2aUl00

DENVER — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but one Colorado woman is providing support to cancer patients all year long through social media.

Martha Kyler's husband found a lump in her breast at the end of 2020. Since then, Kyler has been sharing the details of her diagnosis and battle with followers on her Instagram page.

The page, @marthathecword , features informative and inspirational posts, pictures and videos.

"I mean, cancer is depressing enough. At least I can add a little bit of humor or glamour or relatability to it," the 31-year-old wife, mom and breast cancer survivor said.

Her page features comedic movie references, fashion advice for people with surgical scars, as well as bright pops of color, fun music and voice overs.

It's both a platform and an outlet for Kyler, whose journey has been a whirlwind of emotions.

"It was insanity," the former pageant queen said. "I've never been in such a rough place with my mental health. I was angry, I was confused."

Every corner of the internet was filled with information that took an emotional toll.

"A cancer diagnosis is already such a dark, depressing place to be in," Kyler said. "When you start Googling things, it takes you down a very dark rabbit hole. So, I want to be a more enjoyable resource for people to consume information about breast cancer or what it's like or how you can support someone with breast cancer."

From the very beginning, Kyler made posts to her page about her diagnosis, chemotherapy, a hair-preserving technique called "cold capping" and more.

Kyler said she felt a need to maintain a strong facade, and she would tell people that she was feeling good, even when she wasn't. She said she has learned to guard her mental health by practicing authenticity with herself and others.

"I made a conscious effort to actually change my responses and say, 'I'm having a hard day. I don't feel good. I know this is temporary, but I'm struggling today. And thank you for reaching out and thinking of me,'" Kyler said.

Kyler added that honesty opens the door to more genuine interactions and releases a person from having to shoulder the burden of both a cancer diagnosis and the feelings of others.

Kyler's husband Joshua Kyler said there's something that friends of cancer patients can also do to support their mental health.

"If that person is in a position to be authentic and be and be open with you, don't talk. Just listen," he said.

He said if someone doesn't know what to say, they can offer to help in some way.

"Something as simple as, 'Hey, can I run to the grocery store and grab you a dozen eggs?' That can be a more meaningful gesture," Joshua Kyler said. "I mean, life doesn't stop whenever you get cancer, as we've learned. Our lives or our fires are still burning every day."

Joshua Kyler also stressed the importance of talking to a doctor about your mental health. They may be able to offer something that could help.

Martha Kyler said a breast cancer journey is both physical and mental. Through song, dance and humor, she plans to continue helping people with both aspects on her Instagram page.

"That sense of community and being able to vocalize kind of the dark of a breast cancer journey helps move to a lighter place so much," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Greeley, CO
Health
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Health
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy