IVCC Strikes Deal With Oglesby For Full-Time School Resource Officer

25-year-old Ryan Johnson of Mendota faces at least one charge – illegal possession of a firearm by a felon – following an incident in Peru early Sunday morning. Just after 4:30, Peru police started hearing from a number of people about a suspicious vehicle and a loud “bang” sound in the southwestern part of the city. While they were looking into the matter, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fourth Street, on suspicion of an attempted vehicle theft. Officers learned that the suspect had pointed a handgun at the vehicle's owner. Within 15 minutes, Johnson was found nearby with a Glock handgun that had been stolen from Peoria. They also determined that an accident had occurred in the area. State's Attorney Todd Martin is reviewing the case and could add more charges.

PERU, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO