ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglesby, IL

IVCC Strikes Deal With Oglesby For Full-Time School Resource Officer

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity is getting enhanced at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. The school's board of trustees...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Hospital In Ottawa Gets Top Safety Grade

It's report card time for hospitals across Starved Rock Country. The patient safety watchdog Leapfrog Group has put out its spring safety grades for more than 100 hospitals statewide. OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa was given an “A”. That's the same grade they received in the fall. Both St. Margaret's Health hospitals in Spring Valley and Peru received “C” safety grades. That's the same grade for the Spring Valley hospital as in the fall while it's a downgrade from a “B” grade for the Peru facility from the fall.
OTTAWA, IL
wgnradio.com

The ACLU’s response to Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew

Alexandra Block, Senior Supervising Attorney for Criminal Legal System and Policing at ACLU of Illinois, joins Steve Bertrand, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago Afternoon News to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew in Millennium Park. Thursday through Sunday any minor in Millennium Park after 6pm must be accompanied by a responsible adult following a deadly shooting at The Bean last week.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oglesby, IL
Education
City
Oglesby, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Robbery attempt reported at Brookfield bank

A man who reportedly announced to a Brookfield bank teller on May 16 at about 11:15 a.m. that he was robbing the bank ended up leaving empty handed after the teller told him she couldn’t give him any money. In the wake of the attempted robbery at First National...
BROOKFIELD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Illinois State Police to Conduct Step Operations in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties for the Rest of the Month

Illinois State Police (ISP) District One Commander, Captain Matthew Hodgdon, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside County during the latter half of May. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations, which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:
LEE, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Man Held on Gun Charge Following Peru Incidents

25-year-old Ryan Johnson of Mendota faces at least one charge – illegal possession of a firearm by a felon – following an incident in Peru early Sunday morning. Just after 4:30, Peru police started hearing from a number of people about a suspicious vehicle and a loud “bang” sound in the southwestern part of the city. While they were looking into the matter, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fourth Street, on suspicion of an attempted vehicle theft. Officers learned that the suspect had pointed a handgun at the vehicle's owner. Within 15 minutes, Johnson was found nearby with a Glock handgun that had been stolen from Peoria. They also determined that an accident had occurred in the area. State's Attorney Todd Martin is reviewing the case and could add more charges.
PERU, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Police#Board Of Trustees#Ivcc
fox32chicago.com

Chicago-area residents to see break on electric bill next month thanks to new law

CHICAGO - Electricity consumers in the Chicago area next month will start collecting a billion-dollar break on their utility bills. It's the result of a little-noticed safeguard that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's negotiators wrote into a new law guaranteeing a certain level of income for the nuclear power plants owned by ComEd's parent company. In case energy prices spiked way up, the power generating giant would have to share its windfall with consumers.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Organization releases Illinois hospital ratings: Vista East Hospital in Waukegan gets F safety rating

A new report was released this week with safety grade ratings for hospitals across Illinois. Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan scored an “F” rating. The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization, released their spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade, which assigns a letter grade to nearly 3,000 U.S. general hospitals based on over 30 measures […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
starvedrock.media

Chicago issues curfew for minors after violent weekend

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is imposing a 10 p.m. curfew on unaccompanied minors on weekends in the city in an effort to reduce violence. In Millennium Park, where a teenage boy was shot and killed on Saturday, the curfew will be 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
nadignewspapers.com

16th Police District Commander Maureen Biggane is retiring after nearly 30 years on the force; she says the district’s unofficial mascot Rubble has brought a lot of delight to officers

16th (Jefferson Park) District commander Maureen Biggane, who is retiring on May 17 after nearly 30 years on the police force, has the following words of advice for those thinking of becoming an officer:. “Without hesitation I’d tell them it’s the greatest job in the world,” Biggane said. “We’ve had...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Car Driven Into Ottawa Pot Dispensary

Some repairs may be needed at the marijuana dispensary in Ottawa. Police were called to Verilife just past 5:30 Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into the business just north of Interstate 80. The driver involved, 61-year-old Donald Abbey of La Salle says he hit the brake and gas pedals at the same time while trying to park. His car first hit a parking sign being going over a sidewalk and then hitting the dispensary itself. A downspout and siding was damaged at Verilife. Nobody was hurt.
OTTAWA, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa woman charged after TRI-dent investigation

STREATOR – An Ottawa woman is facing drug charges after an investigation into methamphetamine distribution. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team on Wednesday, along with the Streator Police Department, conducted a buy bust operation near the 1400 block of N. Wasson St. TRI-Dent agents reportedly purchased one gram of purported methamphetamine from 28-year-old Briana N. Woodard of Ottawa. She was arrested by Streator Police and charged with one count of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class 2 Felony. Woodard was later transported to the LaSalle County Jail.
OTTAWA, IL
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Parts of Bloomington street closed after train hits semi

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police say no one was injured Monday afternoon after a train clipped the back of a tractor trailer. Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley says it happened around 2:20 PM Monday near the intersection of Market Street and White Oak. No one was injured.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy