ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Get 'Tossed Together' for National Salad Month

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — May is National Salad Month. But that doesn't...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Chef Saon Brice participates in Preakness LIVE Festival

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Friday, May 20 celebrate the best of Baltimore at the new Preakness LIVE Culinary, Arts, and Music Festival. We're focusing on the food. Executive Chef Saon Brice from BLK Swan Restaurant joined us live in studio to share more.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

What's The Deal With Pit Beef?

This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Farmers’ Market Unveils Special ‘B-Side’ Event Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better. Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists. B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events: Sunday, June 12: PrideFest Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
foxbaltimore.com

Monday Morning House Call: eating well to get healthy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Swim season and beach vacations are right around the corner. One of the fastest ways to lose a few extra pounds is not at the gym, but at the grocery store. Dr. Rebecca Denison, educator with GBMC's Geckle Diabetes and Nutrition Center, joins the morning show...
BALTIMORE, MD
proptalk.com

See the Bay: Hart-Miller Island Camping

Hart-Miller Island State Park is an 1100-acre island located in Baltimore County on the Chesapeake Bay near the mouth of Middle River. The island was originally part of a peninsula that extended from Edgemere, MD. The two islands, Hart and Miller, were joined by the construction of a dike in 1981, and until 2009, the impoundment was filled with dredge material from Baltimore Harbor, eventually creating Hart-Miller Island.
southbmore.com

Giant Food Taking Over the Shoppers Space at Southside Marketplace

Regency Centers Vice President Andrew Kabat confirmed to SouthBMore.com today the replacement for Shoppers at Southside Marketplace will be Giant Food. Shoppers is set to close on May 28th and Giant hopes to open by the end of this year. The 44,264 sq. ft. Shoppers had been for sale since...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Wbff#Food Drink#Chef
foxbaltimore.com

Move for Love 5K run/walk for healthy relationships

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The One Love Foundation partnered with the Baltimore Ravens and other organizations to host "Move for Love." A timed 5K run/walk, a family-friendly event to raise awareness and prevent relationship abuse. The One Love Foundation was created after Baltimore native Yeardley Love was killed by her...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BGE to hold annual preseason test cycling event for PeakRewards program

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — BGE announced it will hold its annual preseason test cycling event Tuesday, on central air conditioners of voluntary PeakRewards participants. Participants will receive bill credits of up to $100 during the cycling season as a reward for allowing BGE to cycle their central air conditioners during periods of peak electricity usage. Last summer, PeakRewards participants received over $20 million in bill credits.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foxbaltimore.com

AARP Livability Index

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — AARP released its 2022 Livability Index scores for the top cities and towns in the U.S. The index scores provide how well a community meets the needs of all residents regardless of age, income, and physical ability. Vice President of Family, Home, and Community for AARP...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Winning $86,842 Racetrax ticket sold in Edgewood, $25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed

EDGEWOOD, MD—Maryland Lottery officials are on the hunt for two big winners. Officials say someone purchased a winning $86,841.90 Racertrax ticket at Edgewood Amoco/BP, located at 2201 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood.  The ticket was sold on Wednesday, May 11 and the prize remains unclaimed. A winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was also sold at Club Baltimore, located at 8014 Pulaski … Continue reading "Winning $86,842 Racetrax ticket sold in Edgewood, $25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed" The post Winning $86,842 Racetrax ticket sold in Edgewood, $25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed appeared first on Nottingham MD.
EDGEWOOD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Expert: Maryland General Assembly Will Likely Re-Examine Gun Regulations After Buffalo Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A supermarket in Buffalo, New York, became the scene of another mass shooting on Saturday. The FBI says that 10 out of 13 people died after they were shot by 18-year-old Payton Gendron. Gendron was motivated by racial hatred, according to authorities. “He specifically went to this area in Buffalo because that zip code has the highest number of African-American citizens in that region in the state of New York,” Michael Greenberg, the director of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, said. Greenberg is an expert in homeland security and terrorism who has been looking at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Westminster man claims record-setting $5.1M Multi-Match jackpot

A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
WESTMINSTER, MD
coolprogeny.com

2022 Baltimore Area Farmers Markets

It’s May… and you know what that means… farmers markets are sprouting all over town! Here are some of our favorite Baltimore area weekly markets all in one convenient place so you can see which markets happen when. Keep it handy so you know where to nab local fresh fruits, veggies, and baked goods.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy