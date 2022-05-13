ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County school board to draft anti-racist policy

By Ivy Lyons
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick County Public Schools in Maryland said the school board’s Racial Equity Committee will draft an anti-racism policy for the system “rejecting all acts of racism” as part of its “legal and moral imperative.”. The policy, first reported by the...

wtop.com

Comments / 4

Related
WTOP

Prince William School Board expected to finalize new code of behavior measures this week

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Changes are coming to the code of behavior in Prince William County Public Schools, with new state reporting requirements for certain offenses and fewer suspension-worthy violations in the 2022-23 school year.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
630 WMAL

Maryland Parents Push Back Against Gender and Identity Topics in Kindergarten Classrooms

Parents in the state of Maryland are taking the fight to local school boards over their controversial decision to force educators to add topics related to gender and identity to the classroom. The framework created by state school boards advises schools to teach children as young as five and six about how to “recognize a range of ways people express their identity and gender.”
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Frederick County, MD
Society
WTOP

COVID-19 cases expected to keep rising in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County, Maryland, can expect to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to county health officials. As of Monday morning, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 319.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, putting Montgomery County in the “medium” range. In a weekly briefing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

‘These kids are screaming for help’: Montgomery Co. Council president on teens and gun violence

Recent gun violence involving kids as young as 14 in Montgomery County, Maryland, is raising questions about the most effective way to combat such crime. County Council President Gabe Albornoz told reporters in a briefing Monday that while the state has enacted “some of the strictest firearms regulations across this country,” he added: “The sad reality is that too many of these weapons are in our community. Too many of them are easily accessible, and we are well beyond a tipping point, quite frankly.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Anti Racist#School Discipline#Institutional Racism#Racial Injustice#Racial Equity Committee#The Frederick News Post
mocoshow.com

Weather Information Message for Monday, May 16 From MCPS

Montgomery County Public Schools are preparing for expected severe weather this afternoon. At this time, MCPS will not be dismissing students early, however they could activate a Shelter-in-Place if warranted. This morning Howard County Public Schools announced they would close three hour early today. MCPS sent the following community message on Monday at noon:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
mocoshow.com

MCPS Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight to be Paid Annual Salary of $320,000

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County’s Board of Education approved a four-year contract that finalizes Monifa B. McKnight as superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools and will pay her an annual base salary of $320,000. According to a report by the Washington Post, the contract will require McKnight, who currently resides in Prince George’s County, to relocate to Montgomery County “as soon as possible”, but no later than June 30, 2022, with the BOE paying up to $15,000 in relocation costs. McKnight and her family currently reside in Prince George’s County. McKnight will receive 30 days of paid annual leave and an additional 25 days for sick/personal leave, as well as a vehicle paid BOE. You can view the full contract here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

A slave trafficking site turned museum reopens in Alexandria

The Freedom House in Alexandria, Virginia, will once again be open at the end of the month after shutting for two years because of the pandemic. The Freedom House at 1315 Duke St. served as a slave jail and was home to one of the largest slave trading businesses in the country. Franklin & Armfield operated there from 1828 to 1837. Back then, it encompassed half a city block with high brick walls fencing in the property and those imprisoned there. It was a hub for the slave trade until 1861, when it was liberated by Union soldiers and converted into a military jail.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Metro News

Berkeley sheriff among those waiting on Title 42 ruling

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The daily crossing of illegal immigrants along the southern border has become a topic of debate among national lawmakers but what ultimately happens with Title 42 will likely impact West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and drug enforcement. That Trump-era measure keeps asylum-seekers on the Mexican side...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WTOP

Ting Internet begins installing fiber in Alexandria

Charlottesville, Virginia-based Ting Internet, chosen by the City of Alexandria earlier this year for a municipal Internet service franchise, will begin installing its fiber network in Alexandria this summer. It expects the network to reach more than 90,000 residential and business addresses across Alexandria. Ting will compete with Comcast for...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy