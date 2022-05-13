Frederick County school board to draft anti-racist policy

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County’s Board of Education approved a four-year contract that finalizes Monifa B. McKnight as superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools and will pay her an annual base salary of $320,000. According to a report by the Washington Post, the contract will require McKnight, who currently resides in Prince George’s County, to relocate to Montgomery County “as soon as possible”, but no later than June 30, 2022, with the BOE paying up to $15,000 in relocation costs. McKnight and her family currently reside in Prince George’s County. McKnight will receive 30 days of paid annual leave and an additional 25 days for sick/personal leave, as well as a vehicle paid BOE. You can view the full contract here.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO