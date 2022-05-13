ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County Public Schools weighing random student search policy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolusia County School leaders are weighing the...

WESH

Gov. DeSantis announces fund to help students get nursing degrees

Gov. Ron DeSantis picked Seminole State to announce a chunk of change in the state budget specifically to reduce the nursing shortage -- $125 million in all. "Will financially reward colleges and universities for excellence in nursing education programs, based on their student performance. Institutions will use these earned dollars to invest in their programs," DeSantis said.
ORLANDO, FL
ocfl.net

Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | May 16, 2022

“We, Orange County residents, are heartbroken for the residents of Buffalo and Laguna Woods and share in their pain. Having experienced a mass shooting as a community ourselves, we know that expressions of support from around the nation and world are meaningful to the survivors. We pray for healing of their communities and that justice will prevail.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Seniors Encouraged to Apply for Energy Bill Assistance Before May 31 Deadline

Central Florida seniors have until May 31st to apply for energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). Qualifying seniors are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in assistance on multiple energy bills, to purchase necessary materials, conduct repairs and more. Utility categories eligible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DeSantis announces $125M in funding for nursing education while visiting Seminole State

SANFORD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Seminole State College on Monday to announce $125 million in funding for nursing education in the state. DeSantis said that $100 million will go toward funding higher education and workforce education programs for nursing. He said the program will financially reward colleges and universities for their nursing education programs, based on student success.
SANFORD, FL
#Volusia County School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident discusses city’s massive growth

I admit, I’m a part of the problem. You see, I moved to Ocala from the Dade/Broward area 53 years ago, during a time when many others from South Florida had decided that they didn’t care for the ‘lifestyle’ down there, so they moved away too. I remember how hard it was to fit in with the locals, those who were born and raised here. I eventually was welcomed and made a nice life for my family and myself.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake could revisit Spanish Springs apartments after commissioner’s change of heart

The Lady Lake Commission could revisit the contentious issue of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square after a commissioner’s apparent change of heart. The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s at the Van Patten House. An overflow crowd of residents were at the meeting, making an impassioned plea to stand up to The Villages. Commissioners Paul Hannan and Ed Freeman were joined by Mayor Jim Rietz in voting against the plan for the apartments.
LADY LAKE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Good news in Ocala/Marion County, Florida

During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Longest stretch of Wekiva Parkway opens

A six-mile stretch of the Wekiva Parkway is now open, marking a major milestone toward the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. Drivers can now get on at State Road 429 in Lake County and west of Longwood-Markham Road in Seminole County. “We’re really excited to be opening this up...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Former Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg could be sentenced in August

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a year after former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges including child sex trafficking, a judge informed prosecutors he intends to sentence Greenberg in August “absent compelling circumstances.”. In a newly filed court order, U.S. District Judge...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Ocala 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest brings over 100 protesters

OCALA, Fla. — Women in Central Florida and across the country are protesting in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Dozens of people joined an abortion rights rally Saturday in Marion County. More than 150 people participated in the "Bans Off...
OCALA, FL

