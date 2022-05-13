Volusia County Public Schools weighing random student search policy

Gov. Ron DeSantis picked Seminole State to announce a chunk of change in the state budget specifically to reduce the nursing shortage -- $125 million in all. "Will financially reward colleges and universities for excellence in nursing education programs, based on their student performance. Institutions will use these earned dollars to invest in their programs," DeSantis said.
“We, Orange County residents, are heartbroken for the residents of Buffalo and Laguna Woods and share in their pain. Having experienced a mass shooting as a community ourselves, we know that expressions of support from around the nation and world are meaningful to the survivors. We pray for healing of their communities and that justice will prevail.”
At Tuesday’s Palm Coast City Council meeting, the Council members were presented with a proposal to sign an ethical campaign pledge. Among other things, by signing on they’d be affirming that they’d refrain from falsehoods, allusions to opponents’ personal lives, and vandalism of opponents’ campaign materials.
Central Florida seniors have until May 31st to apply for energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). Qualifying seniors are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in assistance on multiple energy bills, to purchase necessary materials, conduct repairs and more. Utility categories eligible...
SANFORD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Seminole State College on Monday to announce $125 million in funding for nursing education in the state. DeSantis said that $100 million will go toward funding higher education and workforce education programs for nursing. He said the program will financially reward colleges and universities for their nursing education programs, based on student success.
Governor Ron DeSantis has stated that he intends for the State of Florida to take control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District rather than the local governments, according to the Orlando Sentinel. DeSantis recently signed a law that will lead to the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which...
DeLAND, Fla. — The city of DeLand could cut some red tape Monday night in hopes of encouraging more affordable housing in the city. The proposal would change some of the regulations for buildings and lots in the city’s main core area. DeLand Mayor Bob Apgar said this...
OAKLAND, Fla. – A Central Florida man says an identity thief used a fraudulent deed to take possession of his vacant land and then tried to sell the property to an unsuspecting buyer. Several people, including an Oviedo man whose identity had been stolen, were unknowingly pulled into the...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state, rather than any local government, would take control of a taxing district that benefits Walt Disney Co. when the district is dissolved next year. The governor says he wants Disney to pay that district's debt instead of taxpayers. DeSantis...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of a student at Jacksonville’s Mandarin Middle School announced she will sue Duval County Public Schools, MMS’s principal, and its dean over a series of alleged incidents of racial discrimination and retaliation. According to a notice of intent to sue provided to...
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report says Central Florida families are struggling to afford just the basics. According to numbers released Monday by the Heart of Florida United Way, a family of four would need to make $93,000 a year to make ends meet. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
The Lake County landfill experienced a mulch fire on Sunday afternoon that could produce smoldering that is expected to last two weeks, authorities said. The landfill is located in Tavares near County Road 561. Crews are expected to spread the mulch and extinguish hot spots, which may affect visibility along...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders are expected to take steps to make The City Beautiful just that. If you’ve been downtown lately, you’ve probably noticed empty storefronts. City officials hope a proposed downtown Orlando temporary window wrap pilot program can solve the issue. “The goal here basically, is...
I admit, I’m a part of the problem. You see, I moved to Ocala from the Dade/Broward area 53 years ago, during a time when many others from South Florida had decided that they didn’t care for the ‘lifestyle’ down there, so they moved away too. I remember how hard it was to fit in with the locals, those who were born and raised here. I eventually was welcomed and made a nice life for my family and myself.
The Lady Lake Commission could revisit the contentious issue of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square after a commissioner’s apparent change of heart. The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s at the Van Patten House. An overflow crowd of residents were at the meeting, making an impassioned plea to stand up to The Villages. Commissioners Paul Hannan and Ed Freeman were joined by Mayor Jim Rietz in voting against the plan for the apartments.
During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
A six-mile stretch of the Wekiva Parkway is now open, marking a major milestone toward the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. Drivers can now get on at State Road 429 in Lake County and west of Longwood-Markham Road in Seminole County. “We’re really excited to be opening this up...
ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a year after former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges including child sex trafficking, a judge informed prosecutors he intends to sentence Greenberg in August “absent compelling circumstances.”. In a newly filed court order, U.S. District Judge...
'I'm not sure I'm in favor of competent leftists, but I can tell you, incompetent leftists are doing tremendous damage to the country.'. Sen. Marco Rubio celebrated the opening of his re-election campaign’s new Seminole County field office Saturday evening among local residents. At the event, Rubio slammed Democrats...
OCALA, Fla. — Women in Central Florida and across the country are protesting in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Dozens of people joined an abortion rights rally Saturday in Marion County. More than 150 people participated in the "Bans Off...
