UTICA, N.Y. – Five people are displaced after a fire broke out in the attic of a multi-family home on Roberts Street in Utica Monday afternoon. Utica Fire Chief Scot Ingersoll says when crews arrived at the scene just after 3 p.m., there was smoke coming from the attic area. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the attic, but the first and second floors did suffer water damage.

UTICA, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO