ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic keeps top spot after edging past Auger-Aliassime

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oI64I_0fctuUpf00
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 12, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarter final match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

May 13 (Reuters) - Top seed Novak Djokovic beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5 7-6(1) to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Friday and move within one win of 1,000 career victories.

By reaching the semis in Rome the Serb also retained his world number one ranking and avoided surrendering top spot to Russian Daniil Medvedev for the second time this year.

Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime were neck and neck until the Serb broke to lead 5-3 but the eighth seed fought back.

It proved only a blip though as Djokovic wrapped up the opening set in style.

The 21-year-old Aliassime was applauded by Djokovic for his display of endurance in rallies but again fell 5-3 behind, only to drag himself back into the contest again.

Having forced a tiebreak though, Aliassime was no match for Djokovic who found another gear when required.

Djokovic will next face Norwegian fifth seed Casper Ruud who continued his good form on European clay as claimed a hard-fought 7-6(7) 7-5 win against Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

"He has the lethal serve honestly... It was not easy for me at all to return. He's also returning well, moving well. He's a very complete player," Djokovic told reporters.

"I was a set and 5-2, match point, serving for the match. Credit to him for fighting back. Amazing atmosphere as well tonight."

World number three Alexander Zverev remained on course to claim his first title of the season after overcoming Cristian Garin to set up a semi-final showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who saw off home favourite Jannik Sinner.

Zverev, who won the title in Rome in 2017, eased into the last four with a 7-5 6-2 win over Garin in the pair's first meeting since the Chilean upset him on home soil en route to winning the ATP 250 event in Munich three years ago.

Garin, the only unseeded player remaining, had the first break point of the match at 3-2 but Zverev squirmed his way out of it and broke his 25-year-old opponent to take a 4-3 lead and, after some poor shot selection, closed out a gritty opening set.

Zverev comfortably won the second set after Garin dropped serve in the opening game.

"I think it was a high level match, at times it wasn't pretty tennis but I got the job done and that's the most important thing," said Zverev, who is yet to drop a set in Rome.

Tsitsipas kept his composure in front of a raucous crowd to hold off Sinner for a 7-6(5) 6-2 victory.

In an entertaining opening set lasting nearly an hour and a half, Tsitsipas raced to a 3-0 lead and Sinner battled back to draw level before the Greek edged it on the tiebreak.

Tsitsipas cruised through the second set and, after a stoppage in play at match point when a spectator fell ill, dealt with Sinner's miscalculated drop shot to triumph.

The 23-year-old beat Zverev in Monte Carlo before clinching the title in April before the German avenged his defeat in Madrid last week.

"He's a player that challenges me when I'm out on the court," Tsitsipas said of Zverev. "He has a lot of experience on the tour, much earlier than when I started playing here.

"We have similar game styles but he is one of the most difficult players on the tour."

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru and Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis and Martyn Herman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Emma Raducanu: "I could skip the Roland Garros if..."

Emma Raducanu was forced to withdraw at the Italian Open 2022. Last year's champion at the US Open 2021, was eliminated in the first round, forced to retire at the beginning of the second set, when she lost the first set 6-2, due to a physical problem, probably the same she had in the last days in Madrid.
TENNIS
Reuters

De Vries wins in Berlin as Vandoorne stays top of Formula E

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Reigning champion Nyck de Vries won the second of two Formula E races in Berlin to revive his title hopes on Sunday as Mercedes team mate Stoffel Vandoorne stretched his lead in the all-electric championship. De Vries moved up to sixth in the championship after...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Venus Williams took a public bus to go to F1 Miami GP!

There were many stars at the F1 Miami GP 2022, which Max Verstappen on Red Bull won ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sintz. Among the stars LeBron James, Jamie Foxx, Tom Brady and Venus Williams. Venus, who also chatted with Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady, would arrive at the Miami International Circuit in a public bus.
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Leinster dominate European Player of the Year shortlist

May 17 (Reuters) - Leinster trio Josh van der Flier, James Lowe and Caelan Doris have made the five-man shortlist for the European Rugby Player of the Year award, governing body ECPR said on Tuesday. Back row pair Doris and Van der Flier as well as left wing Lowe played...
WORLD
Reuters

Kirchner set to be new Derby owner after exchanging contracts

May 17 (Reuters) - American businessman Chris Kirchner is set to be the new owner of Derby County by the end of this month after administrators for the English club said they had exchanged contracts. Completion of the sale is expected by May 31 and Kirchner, who was named preferred...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auger#Canada#Canadian#Italian#Serb#Russian#Norwegian#European
Reuters

Forest win at Sheffield United in semi-final first leg

May 14 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest moved a step closer to the Championship playoff final by earning a 2-1 away win over Sheffield United on Saturday in the first leg of their semi-final. Jack Colback put Steve Cooper's team in front in the 10th minute and Brennan Johnson extended the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

437K+
Followers
328K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy