Right now we feature another local angle and cringe-worthy commentary in the aftermath of an American tragedy . . . He said the Black community still has not received a response from members of the white clergy. "We know that it's going to take allies for public action and direct action to change in this country," Edwards said. Edwards said he is disappointed he has not received messages of support and calls to action from white clergy members. "It's very painful to know that that type of activity can happen, and there's not one text message, not one phone call, not one email to say 'I'm praying with and for you and your people,'" Edwards said.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO