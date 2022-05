GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Four students were arrested at Sedgefield Middle School in Goose Creek after three handguns were found on the school's campus. We spoke to Sofia Escobedo, a 7th grader at the middle school. She told ABC News 4 most of the time when she hears about guns being at school, it's a rumor.

GOOSE CREEK, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO