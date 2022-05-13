ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Streak of dry weather ends Saturday afternoon

By Scripps National Desk
WKBW-TV
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect the dry and warm weather to end on Saturday. The next rain chance returns Saturday afternoon with showers...

WKBW-TV

Breezy and cool with a stray shower this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny skies this morning with more cloud cover this afternoon. Winds will be strong with gusts near 30 miles per hour at times. A brief shower is possible later this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will be back in the 60s on Wednesday with rain showers returning late in the day. Skies will clear on Thursday and temperatures will be well above normal on Friday!
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Cool and breezy Tuesday as temperatures remain in the 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be a cool day across WNY Tuesday, starting the the 40s. You'll notice the breeze with temperatures remaining in the 50s. Winds will gust over 25mph during the day. Clouds increase into the afternoon with a shot for areas of drizzle. Wednesday will be chilly to start with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. It'll be a sunny start on Wednesday with rain showers arriving in the afternoon and remain into early Thursday. Temperatures rise from the lower 60s Wednesday into the mid-upper 60s. Friday takes temperatures in the 80s!
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Summer temperatures to end the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a full moon tonight called the flower moon. The moon will appear larger because it's a super moon AND there's also a lunar eclipse. You'll have to dodge a few clouds around the metro area and the thruway around Batavia and points north. There's also chances for patchy fog around the Grand Island area and points north. If you're south of all of that, it's not looking all that bad to catch the eclipse (with the exception of some clouds in the valley, like Olean). Showers and t-storms roll through on Monday morning. Temperatures will drop during the day as a cold front sweeps through. The winds will picks up as the cold front passes. Temperatures will be in the 50s with breezy winds on Tuesday. The midweek is cool, but temperatures rebound into feeling like summer after the turn of the week.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo mass shooting: Roberta Drury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roberta Drury is being remembered as a "ray of sunshine." Friends tell 7 News she lit up a room, and was always there to help. The 32-year-old, from Cicero, NY, was the youngest killed in Saturday's mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Drury moved...
BUFFALO, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
WKBW-TV

Mercedes Wilson talks with Murray Holman from Western New York Peacemakers

Mercedes Wilson talked with Murray Holman from Western New York Peacemakers. He says, “Our community is healing right now, and everyone is taking this all in; they’re really a little bit confused but they are getting through it. It was Sunday yesterday, most of them went to church for the first time, so they are healing, and this is really a wake up call for us and our community.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo NAACP coordinating community vigil and food distribution Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Branch of the NAACP is coordinating a community vigil and food distribution Tuesday. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street, adjacent to the Tops Friendly Markets location where the mass shooting occurred Saturday.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Live updates: Buffalo mass shooting aftermath and investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is monitoring new developments regarding the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo and will publish new information as it becomes available here. Tuesday, May 17, 11:45 a.m. Local elected leaders are speaking at the Delavan Grider Community Center ahead of...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Canisius Softball wins MAAC Title, earns automatic bid to NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The top-seeded Canisius softball team defended their home field one last time on Saturday morning. The Golden Griffins beat Siena 4-0 at Demske Sports Complex to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The offense featured a balanced attack at the plate; each run was scored...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Trauma response counselors are available if you need help

Mental health is so important right now. Karl Shallowhorn from Mental Health Advocates of WNY says with this kind of tragedy people often times don’t know how to understand or process or know what to do in times of crisis and one thing that we always want to let people know is that there are ways to get help, to talk about what is happening, to process what they are going through and to know that help is available.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

What can we do to help the healing

Emily Lampa says all this morning we have been having really great conversations about support and healing in our community after what happened this devastating weekend and this morning we are here for you, we are going to gather together the resources for healing and help you especially with the level of understanding in the wake of this weekend. It’s rattled our community. Joining us on AM Buffalo is Rene Petties-Jones from NFJC of Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY

