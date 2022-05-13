Streak of dry weather ends Saturday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a full moon tonight called the flower moon. The moon will appear larger because it's a super moon AND there's also a lunar eclipse. You'll have to dodge a few clouds around the metro area and the thruway around Batavia and points north. There's also chances for patchy fog around the Grand Island area and points north. If you're south of all of that, it's not looking all that bad to catch the eclipse (with the exception of some clouds in the valley, like Olean). Showers and t-storms roll through on Monday morning. Temperatures will drop during the day as a cold front sweeps through. The winds will picks up as the cold front passes. Temperatures will be in the 50s with breezy winds on Tuesday. The midweek is cool, but temperatures rebound into feeling like summer after the turn of the week.

GRAND ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO