CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) Police Week started in 1962 by President Kennedy and pays special attention to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. "I'm asked oftentimes by our grade school kids, when we're in the school, you know, 'why do you want to be a police officer?'...Once in a while you have an opportunity placed in your hand, to change someone's life for the better in just a matter of minutes, and just a very short encounter," Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers said.

CLINTON, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO