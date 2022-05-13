ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Lottery payouts resume after error

By Isabella Colello
 4 days ago

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Mega Millions tickets are again being processed across New York State and payouts resumed for Tuesday’s drawing, which was marred by a human error.

New winning numbers were drawn on Thursday following publication of the wrong Mega Ball number on Tuesday. The Lottery paid $5,538 to players with the incorrect winning number before the payments were recovered via a Lottery account for uncashed tickets.

The winning numbers for the May 10 drawing are 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

The Lottery will provide additional information soon on when updated winning tickets can be cashed in.

