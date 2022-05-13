ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Jack Vincent Morreale Jr.

By Staff Reports
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie Local News
Jack Vincent Morreale Jr., 77, of Eden Prairie, died peacefully on May 11 at The Waters of Eden Prairie.

Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, at 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, with visitation at the church one hour prior. Lunch following the service at the church. Private burial at Fort Snelling.

Jack was born on July 20, 1944, in Richmond, Virginia, to Jack Sr. and Lila Morreale. He was the oldest of four children.

He graduated from Bayonne, New Jersey, High School in 1962. He earned a BE from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, and an MBA from Wharton Graduate School, University of Pennsylvania.

Jack faithfully served his country in the United States Army.

He was employed in the financial services industry his entire career working in leadership positions at Citicorp, New York; Dillon, Read & Co, New York; Bank of Boston, Boston; and U.S. Bancorp, Minneapolis.

He married the love of his life, Kathy, on June 14, 1997. They lived in the same house in Eden Prairie for 25 years. Jack enjoyed working in the yard, making sure the bushes, flowers and trees flourished. All the neighborhood dogs knew Jack kept treats in the garage and would stop by regularly to visit.

Music was a large part of his life. He loved playing the piano and accordion. He also enjoyed travel. Jack and Kathy went around the world, exploring, learning, cruising and living life to the fullest with each adventure.

He also enjoyed spending time at their home in Florida playing golf, getting sun at the pool and driving his Mustang convertible.

Jack’s greatest passion and joy was his family.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003 and moved into The Waters of Eden Prairie in 2020. He enjoyed all the activities, presentations, music, games and friendships. His family is very thankful and blessed by the loving care he received from the caregivers, staff and hospice.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Kathy; sons, Michael (Jessica) and Joseph (Kelly) Morreale; daughter, Kathy (Michael) Griffin; stepsons, Kirk (Annie) and Mark (Elizabeth) Larson; 10 grandchildren, Michael, Danielle, Luca, Jack, Kristina, Ryan, Alex, Joseph, Katelyn, Adam; brothers Larry and Turi (Patty) Morreale; sister Olivia (Sal) Ulivella; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

