Congratulations to Madelin Contreras of Cleveland who won $400,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket! One of Contreras’s favorite scratch offs is North Carolina Education Lottery’s $35,000,000 Blowout ticket. The lucky Salisbury Mini Mart on South Main Street in Salisbury sold this ticket. After arriving at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize, of course state and federal tax withholdings left this lucky woman a whopping $284,041. If and when you win, what would you buy? House, a new car, giveaway some proceeds to a non-profit, or keep it for splurging purposes.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO