Basketball

Detention of WNBA's Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month

 4 days ago
Russia Brittney Griner WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 13, 2022. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW — (AP) — The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

KIRO 7 Seattle

Lynx seeking answers after another 0-4 start to season

This definitely wasn't the start that the Minnesota Lynx envisioned to their season — the final of Sylvia Fowles' career. For the second consecutive year the Lynx have lost their first four games. They hope they can turn things around the way they did last season when Cheryl Reeve's team finished 22-10 and earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
Brittney Griner
AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets

NEW YORK — (AP) — The foundation started by organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement is still worth tens of millions of dollars, after spending more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses, according to tax documents filed with the IRS. In a...
Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

The 18-year-old gunman accused of a deadly racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket seems to fit an all-too-familiar profile: an aggrieved white man steeped in hate-filled conspiracies online, and inspired by other extremist massacres. Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, appears to have been driven to action roughly two years...
BUFFALO, NY
Sweden, Finland push ahead with NATO bids as Turkey objects

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Sweden and Finland on Tuesday pushed ahead with their bids to join NATO even as Turkey insisted it won't let the previously nonaligned Nordic countries into the alliance because of their alleged support for Kurdish militants. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's strongly worded objections...
POLITICS
Feds interview deadly supermarket shooting suspect's parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Federal agents interviewed the parents of the white 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday. Federal authorities were still working to confirm the...
BUFFALO, NY
Feds seek prison for rioter in 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt

Federal prosecutors on Monday recommended a prison sentence of more than two months for a Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt. Photographs of Robert Keith Packer wearing the sweatshirt with the antisemitic message went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. When FBI agents asked him why he wore the sweatshirt, he "fatuously" replied "because I was cold," prosecutors said in their sentencing memo.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
