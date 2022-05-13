ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Aurora, IL

North Aurora police officers shoot dog after attack

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Three people were hurt in a dog attack in North Aurora Thursday afternoon. Police say it happened at a home in the 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane. A six-year-old boy, his mother, and the dog's adult owner were all said to be hurt in the attack. The boy and...

www.wspynews.com

