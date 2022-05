(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 36th in the country in property tax obligations, according to a new analysis from the Tax Foundation. South Carolina was 35th the past two years in the analysis, which is part of The Tax Foundation’s Business Climate Index. South Carolina ranked 31st overall in business climate, with its best ranking of fifth coming in corporate tax rate. Property tax makes up 14.4% of the ranking.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO