After the New York Post reported on Sunday that Drew Brees will be leaving NBC after only one season with the network, Brees took matters into his own fingers. “Despite speculation from media about my future this fall,” he tweeted, “I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO